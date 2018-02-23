"Unruly" parents arrested, third threat in 24-hours at Austintown School District

Three threats in a 24-hour period ending in two lockdowns at two separate schools in the Austintown Local School District on Friday.

Austintown Intermediate School was placed on "soft lockdown" around 11:30 am while police investigated a "potential threat".

A school spokesperson tells 21 News there were six Austintown Police Officers at the school working with the administration on the investigation.

While the spokesperson did not elaborate on what a "soft lockdown" constitutes specifically, the term generally means that classes go on as normal but no one is permitted to enter or leave the building.

A release from the district does say that a note was discovered in a classroom this morning. The district says officers conducted a sweep of the building and did not find any weapons.

Superintendent Vince Colaluca tells 21 News that during the lockdown at Austintown Intermediate School, two parents arrived attempting to pull their children out of school.

Colaluca says that the parents were disorderly with school administrators and police officers on the scene.

The superintendent says both parents were arrested by police.

Meanwhile, during the lockdown at A.I.S, Fitch High School was reportedly put on "soft lockdown" as well.

According to the district, there were unspecified "rumors" of a threat at the high school.

District spokesperson Brittany Bueno said that officers at the school determined it was best to go on "soft lockdown" and investigate for the safety of all students.

Bueno said that an afternoon pep rally was canceled and some high school students were dismissed early.

The lockdowns at both the Intermediate School, as well as at Fitch H.S. have since been lifted.

The dual lockdowns in the district make three threat investigations within a 24-hour period.

Parents received a district-wide "one call" Thursday night from the district, saying "It was brought to the attention of the Austintown administration that inappropriate content was found in a student's desk. The administration has thoroughly investigated the matter and would like to assure our families that the situation was handled swiftly and efficiently."

According to Bueno, one-calls were also sent out Friday when the Intermediate School was placed on "soft lockdown", when it was lifted, and when Fitch was placed on "soft lockdown".

21 News is following the story and will provide updates when they become available.