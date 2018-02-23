"Unruly" parents arrested, third threat in 24-hours at Austintow - WFMJ.com News weather sports for Youngstown-Warren Ohio

"Unruly" parents arrested, third threat in 24-hours at Austintown School District

Posted: Updated:
AUSTINTOWN TWP., Ohio -

Three threats in a 24-hour period ending in two lockdowns at two separate schools in the Austintown Local School District on Friday. 

Austintown Intermediate School was placed on "soft lockdown" around 11:30 am while police investigated a "potential threat". 

A school spokesperson tells 21 News there were six Austintown Police Officers at the school working with the administration on the investigation. 

While the spokesperson did not elaborate on what a "soft lockdown" constitutes specifically, the term generally means that classes go on as normal but no one is permitted to enter or leave the building. 

A  release from the district does say that a note was discovered in a classroom this morning. The district says officers conducted a sweep of the building and did not find any weapons. 

Superintendent Vince Colaluca tells 21 News that during the lockdown at Austintown Intermediate School, two parents arrived attempting to pull their children out of school. 

Colaluca says that the parents were disorderly with school administrators and police officers on the scene. 

The superintendent says both parents were arrested by police. 

Meanwhile, during the lockdown at A.I.S, Fitch High School was reportedly put on "soft lockdown" as well. 

According to the district, there were unspecified "rumors" of a threat at the high school. 

District spokesperson Brittany Bueno said that officers at the school determined it was best to go on "soft lockdown" and investigate for the safety of all students. 

Bueno said that an afternoon pep rally was canceled and some high school students were dismissed early. 

The lockdowns at both the Intermediate School, as well as at Fitch H.S. have since been lifted. 

The dual lockdowns in the district make three threat investigations within a 24-hour period. 

Parents received a district-wide "one call" Thursday night from the district, saying "It was brought to the attention of the Austintown administration that inappropriate content was found in a student's desk. The administration has thoroughly investigated the matter and would like to assure our families that the situation was handled  swiftly and efficiently." 

According to Bueno, one-calls were also sent out Friday when the Intermediate School was placed on "soft lockdown", when it was lifted, and when Fitch was placed on "soft lockdown". 

21 News is following the story and will provide updates when they become available. 

  • More From wfmj.comHot ClicksMore>>

  • 'Heartbroken' Kenworthy visits South Korean dog meat farm

    'Heartbroken' Kenworthy visits South Korean dog meat farm

    Friday, February 23 2018 3:08 PM EST2018-02-23 20:08:53 GMT
    (AP Photo/Ahn Young-joon). In this Friday, Feb. 23, 2018, photo, American freestyle skier Gus Kenworthy, left, and his boyfriend Matthew Wilkas watch dogs in cages at a dog meat farm in Siheung, South Korea. Kenworthy saved five stray dogs during the S...(AP Photo/Ahn Young-joon). In this Friday, Feb. 23, 2018, photo, American freestyle skier Gus Kenworthy, left, and his boyfriend Matthew Wilkas watch dogs in cages at a dog meat farm in Siheung, South Korea. Kenworthy saved five stray dogs during the S...
    The Associated Press joined American freestyle skier Gus Kenworthy on a tour of a Korean dog meat farm that's about to be shuttered by the Humane Society International.More >>
    The Associated Press joined American freestyle skier Gus Kenworthy on a tour of a Korean dog meat farm that's about to be shuttered by the Humane Society International.More >>

  • US doing little to combat Russia meddling in next elections

    US doing little to combat Russia meddling in next elections

    Friday, February 23 2018 1:49 PM EST2018-02-23 18:49:20 GMT
    (AP Photo/Andrew Harnik, File). FILE - In this Feb. 13, 2018, file photo, Director of National Intelligence Dan Coats speaks at a Senate Select Committee on Intelligence hearing on worldwide threats in Washington. The Russians are going to try it again...(AP Photo/Andrew Harnik, File). FILE - In this Feb. 13, 2018, file photo, Director of National Intelligence Dan Coats speaks at a Senate Select Committee on Intelligence hearing on worldwide threats in Washington. The Russians are going to try it again...
    Even as elections near, US has done little to aggressively combat the kinds of Russian meddling that was recently unmasked in federal court.More >>
    Even as elections near, US has done little to aggressively combat the kinds of Russian meddling that was recently unmasked in federal court.More >>

  • Indian partners hawk dinner talk with Trump Jr for $39,000

    Indian partners hawk dinner talk with Trump Jr for $39,000

    Friday, February 23 2018 3:27 AM EST2018-02-23 08:27:27 GMT
    (AP Photo). The eldest son of U.S. President Donald Trump, Donald Trump Jr. , center, stands in front of Trump Towers after its inauguration in Pune, India, Wednesday, Feb. 21, 2018. Donald Trump Jr. said any talk that his family was profiting from his...(AP Photo). The eldest son of U.S. President Donald Trump, Donald Trump Jr. , center, stands in front of Trump Towers after its inauguration in Pune, India, Wednesday, Feb. 21, 2018. Donald Trump Jr. said any talk that his family was profiting from his...
    Want an evening out with Donald Trump Jr.? Sorry, even if you have an extra $39,000 it's probably too late to buy a "conversation and dinner" with the eldest son of the American president as he visits India.More >>
    Want an evening out with Donald Trump Jr.? Sorry, even if you have an extra $39,000 it's probably too late to buy a "conversation and dinner" with the eldest son of the American president as he visits India.More >>
    •   
Powered by Frankly
All content © Copyright 2000 - 2018 WFMJ. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy and Terms