McDonald H.S. student arrested after allegedly making threats

Parents in the McDonald Local School District received a similar phone call Friday afternoon to those that have been going out across the Valley over the past week and a half.

McDonald School's Superintendent Kevin O'Connell says he made the decision to send out a "one-call" after a student was reported for allegedly making threats.

According to O'Connell, several students reported that they heard a high-schooler making "threats" about the school.

O'Connell said that student in question was immediately brought in to the office, police were called, and the investigation began.

O'Connell said that there were no weapons found and nothing suspicious found in the investigation.

According to O'Connell, the high school student was taken into police custody.

While law enforcement will ultimately make the final decision on whether the student faces criminal charges, O'Connell says he has been suspended from the school district until they can review the case and make a decision on disciplinary matters.

The superintendent says that while there were additional police officers at the school, there was never any lockdown.

O'Connell said the decision to send out the one-call to parents was meant to alert them to what was going on, rather than cause fear.

"I never want to keep people in the dark about what's going on with their kids," he said. "But we also don't want to make them nervous."

However, O'Connell said that in the midst of the investigation word had already gotten out, and the district began receiving calls from concerned parents.

McDonald Village Police Department says they are forwarding the case to the prosecutor and recommending that charges of inducing panic be filed against him.