H.S. basketball scores 2/22/18

Larry Nance Jr. will wear his father's retired No. 22 with the Cavaliers.More >>
Nolan Patrick scored the go-ahead goal midway through the third period and Petr Mrazek made 19 saves in his Philadelphia debut, leading the streaking Flyers to a 2-1 victory over the Columbus Blue Jackets on...More >>
Bradley Beal scored 18 points, Kelly Oubre Jr. added 17 and tried to untie the sneakers of one of Cleveland's new players, and the Washington Wizards withstood a late assault by LeBron James to beat the...More >>
High school basketball scores from Thursday, February 22, 2018.More >>
High school basketball scores from Thursday, February 21, 2018.More >>
LeBron James says leave the NBA playoffs alone.More >>
The Cleveland Indians have agreed to a minor league contract with free agent reliever Carlos Torres, who could fill a bullpen opening.More >>
Kelsey Mitchell scored 22 points and No. 14 Ohio State defeated Northwestern 88-54 on Wednesday night, moving the Buckeyes closer to at least a share of the Big Ten regular-season championship.More >>
