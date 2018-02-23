H.S. basketball scores 2/22/18 - WFMJ.com News weather sports for Youngstown-Warren Ohio

H.S. basketball scores 2/22/18

Posted: Updated:

Girls' Basketball Tournament 

Hoover 56 Canfield 47

Harding 32 Geneva 61

Ravenna 37 Howland 61

Southeast 18 West Branch 47

Ursuline 49 Poland 50  OT

Fitch 30 Glenoak 68

Mooney 35 Struthers 47
 

Boys' Regular Season

Niles 82 Liberty 81


Pa. Boys' Tournament

Grove City 46 George Junior 42

Sharon 51 Oil City  32

Farrell 66 Hickory 71 OT

Powered by Frankly
All content © Copyright 2000 - 2018 WFMJ. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy and Terms