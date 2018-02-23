Rain, Some Heavy, Will Provide Weekend Flood Risk

Chief Meteorologist Eric Wilhelm's Forecast

The final weekend of February will get underway with an overcast and cooler day Saturday with a little rain at times. Temperatures will keep climbing in the wake of a warm front Saturday night. Saturday night is also when we expect heavier rain to cross the region. With local rivers already running high, the threat for minor to moderate flooding will exist in typically flood-prone areas. The Ohio River at East Liverpool will crest on Monday, well after the rain has ended.

We expect a breezy and warm day Sunday with a dry, generally sunny afternoon. Sunshine is also in the forecast for the first couple of days of next week. The mild weather will continue through the first day of March on Thursday.