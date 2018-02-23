GM Lordstown leadership team supports Cruze at Cleveland Auto Show

It's auto show time in Cleveland. Friday was media preview day and it included a news conference by members of the GM Lordstown leadership team.More >>
A popular eatery in Lisbon which closed last month due to health violations could re-open as soon as next week.More >>
The Trumbull County Juvenile Prosecutor's office says they have seen an immense increase in charges of inducing panic filed against teenagers in the county.More >>
Youngstown police and emergency crews were still at the scene of a deadly crash early into Friday morning.More >>
East Liverpool Safety Service Director Brian Allen says many businesses will also be affected and they are being advised to enact flood plans and take precautionary steps.More >>
A Pennsylvania woman who stole about $30,000 from Victoria's Secret through an online scam has been spared a prison term.More >>
A display of posters with silhouettes of bodies surrounded by crime scene tape depicting an Ohio high school's sports victories over its rivals has been removed from the school.More >>
Police say a gunman opened fire on a van in Philadelphia, killing the 23-year-old driver and injuring five others.More >>
A Pennsylvania middle school canceled classes after a sleepwalking student was found inside the building.More >>
An 8-year-old Ohio boy who had an unloaded gun in his backpack has told police he brought the weapon to his elementary school because he thought another student was going to hurt him.More >>
A Pennsylvania community college has temporarily closed all of its campuses, citing a threat of violence.More >>
Police say they have arrested a 13-year-old for stabbing a school security officer in Ohio.More >>
An Ohio university has offered full four-year scholarships to the children of an Ohio officer fatally shot while responding to a 911 hang-up call.More >>
A 20-year-old man accused of threatening a shooting at an Ohio high school has been charged with inducing panic and held on $50,000 bond.More >>
Authorities say a suspected stolen car fleeing police in a high-speed chase crashed into a tree in Cleveland, killing two people in the vehicle.More >>
