GM Lordstown leadership team supports Cruze at Cleveland Auto Show

It's auto show time in Cleveland. Friday was media preview day and it included a news conference by members of the GM Lordstown leadership team.

The joint leadership team included plant manager Rick Demuynck, UAW 1112 President Glenn Johnson and UAW 1714 President Rob Morales. Consumers have drifted more to SUV's and crossovers in recent years, but even with all of the new choices available, Demuymck says the Cruze remains an important part of the GM portfolio.

"Passenger cars are still extremely important, and within the passenger car segment the Cruze is vitally important, it's a cornerstone for Chevrolet," Demuynck said.



Chevrolet leads all other manufacturers in the northeast Ohio region and Cruze continues to dominates in the Mahoning valley. Union leaders believe it's due in part to a dedication to quality.



"It's paid off and customers are supporting us. And we appreciate the fact that they are behind us," said Morales.



While Lordstown recently marked it's 50th anniversary, plant manager Demuynck was asked what factors will drive Lordstown's future?

Our quality, our safety, the maturity of our manufacturing process to just be the best it can be, so that we are able to take advantage of opportunities when it presents it's self down the road," he said.



Since being introduced eight years ago, one point eight million Cruze's have been produced at Lordstown.

The Cleveland Auto Show runs through March 4th at the I-X Center.