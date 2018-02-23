Lisbon eatery to re-open soon

A popular eatery in Lisbon which closed last month due to health violations could re-open as soon as next week.

The Columbiana County Board of Health suspended the food license of the Steel Trolley Diner in January after issuing 35 violations.

Nine were flagged as being of a critical nature but not life-threatening.

The owner declined to speak on camera Friday but told 21 News they were taking the necessary steps to get their license reinstated.