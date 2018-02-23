Lisbon eatery to re-open soon - WFMJ.com News weather sports for Youngstown-Warren Ohio

Lisbon eatery to re-open soon

Posted: Updated:
By Matt Stone, Reporter
Connect
LISBON, Ohio -

A popular eatery in Lisbon which closed last month due to health violations could re-open as soon as next week.

The Columbiana County Board of Health suspended the food license of the Steel Trolley Diner in January after issuing 35 violations.

Nine were flagged as being of a critical nature but not life-threatening.  

The owner declined to speak on camera Friday but told 21 News they were taking the necessary steps to get their license reinstated.

  • More From wfmj.comHot ClicksMore>>

  • 'Heartbroken' Kenworthy visits South Korean dog meat farm

    'Heartbroken' Kenworthy visits South Korean dog meat farm

    Friday, February 23 2018 4:51 PM EST2018-02-23 21:51:21 GMT
    (AP Photo/Ahn Young-joon). In this Friday, Feb. 23, 2018, photo, American freestyle skier Gus Kenworthy, left, and his boyfriend Matthew Wilkas watch dogs in cages at a dog meat farm in Siheung, South Korea. Kenworthy saved five stray dogs during the S...(AP Photo/Ahn Young-joon). In this Friday, Feb. 23, 2018, photo, American freestyle skier Gus Kenworthy, left, and his boyfriend Matthew Wilkas watch dogs in cages at a dog meat farm in Siheung, South Korea. Kenworthy saved five stray dogs during the S...
    The Associated Press joined American freestyle skier Gus Kenworthy on a tour of a Korean dog meat farm that's about to be shuttered by the Humane Society International.More >>
    The Associated Press joined American freestyle skier Gus Kenworthy on a tour of a Korean dog meat farm that's about to be shuttered by the Humane Society International.More >>

  • US doing little to combat Russia meddling in next elections

    US doing little to combat Russia meddling in next elections

    Friday, February 23 2018 1:49 PM EST2018-02-23 18:49:20 GMT
    (AP Photo/Andrew Harnik, File). FILE - In this Feb. 13, 2018, file photo, Director of National Intelligence Dan Coats speaks at a Senate Select Committee on Intelligence hearing on worldwide threats in Washington. The Russians are going to try it again...(AP Photo/Andrew Harnik, File). FILE - In this Feb. 13, 2018, file photo, Director of National Intelligence Dan Coats speaks at a Senate Select Committee on Intelligence hearing on worldwide threats in Washington. The Russians are going to try it again...
    Even as elections near, US has done little to aggressively combat the kinds of Russian meddling that was recently unmasked in federal court.More >>
    Even as elections near, US has done little to aggressively combat the kinds of Russian meddling that was recently unmasked in federal court.More >>

  • Indian partners hawk dinner talk with Trump Jr for $39,000

    Indian partners hawk dinner talk with Trump Jr for $39,000

    Friday, February 23 2018 3:27 AM EST2018-02-23 08:27:27 GMT
    (AP Photo). The eldest son of U.S. President Donald Trump, Donald Trump Jr. , center, stands in front of Trump Towers after its inauguration in Pune, India, Wednesday, Feb. 21, 2018. Donald Trump Jr. said any talk that his family was profiting from his...(AP Photo). The eldest son of U.S. President Donald Trump, Donald Trump Jr. , center, stands in front of Trump Towers after its inauguration in Pune, India, Wednesday, Feb. 21, 2018. Donald Trump Jr. said any talk that his family was profiting from his...
    Want an evening out with Donald Trump Jr.? Sorry, even if you have an extra $39,000 it's probably too late to buy a "conversation and dinner" with the eldest son of the American president as he visits India.More >>
    Want an evening out with Donald Trump Jr.? Sorry, even if you have an extra $39,000 it's probably too late to buy a "conversation and dinner" with the eldest son of the American president as he visits India.More >>
    •   
Powered by Frankly
All content © Copyright 2000 - 2018 WFMJ. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy and Terms