Trumbull juvenile prosecutor seeing major increase in threat cha - WFMJ.com News weather sports for Youngstown-Warren Ohio

Trumbull juvenile prosecutor seeing major increase in threat charges

Posted: Updated:
By Cristen Manion, Multi Media Producer
Connect
WARREN, Ohio -

The Trumbull County juvenile prosecutor's office says they have seen an immense increase in charges of inducing panic filed against teenagers in the county. 

Stanley Elkins, the juvenile prosecutor, says that in just one week he has filed charges against eight or nine students. 

Elkins says the increase is drastic. So much so, that it's one of the first times he's specifically tracked how many of those charges are being filed. 

Attorney Elkins said that they are taking each threat seriously.  Every instance is being investigated to the fullest extent so that nothing slips through the cracks. 

With that mindset, Elkins says they have changed the way things are run, saying that anytime police have probable cause to believe a threat could be credible the student in question will be arrested. 

Elkins said from there they will be taken to the justice center where they will be "sitting in jail" while an investigation is completed. 

According to the prosecutor's office, the threats have become a problem and having a chain reaction. Elkins said law enforcement is trying to keep up with the deluge of calls and investigate every potential threat to make sure the Valley's children are safe. 

After that, the charges then tie up the court system. 

That's why the prosecutor is doing research into Ohio law to see if there could be additional charges tacked on whenever a "hoax" or "threat" ties up law enforcement, investigative resources, and court time. 

Elkins said that of the charges he's filed over the past week, three have been in Niles, with other cases in Warren, Weathersfield, Howland, Lordstown, and more. 

Included in those cases is one in which a Niles 15-year-old allegedly told classmates to wear certain colored shirts so that he wouldn't accidentally shoot them. 

Police investigated that incident this week and found the student to have maps of the school, a list of 16 names, and allegedly said that he had access to an AR-15. 

That teen has since been charged. 

Elkins said that teens charged with inducing panic can face up to a year in jail and reiterated that everyone is taking threats, even as jokes or hoaxes, about school shootings very seriously. 

  • More From wfmj.comHot ClicksMore>>

  • 'Heartbroken' Kenworthy visits South Korean dog meat farm

    'Heartbroken' Kenworthy visits South Korean dog meat farm

    Friday, February 23 2018 4:51 PM EST2018-02-23 21:51:21 GMT
    (AP Photo/Ahn Young-joon). In this Friday, Feb. 23, 2018, photo, American freestyle skier Gus Kenworthy, left, and his boyfriend Matthew Wilkas watch dogs in cages at a dog meat farm in Siheung, South Korea. Kenworthy saved five stray dogs during the S...(AP Photo/Ahn Young-joon). In this Friday, Feb. 23, 2018, photo, American freestyle skier Gus Kenworthy, left, and his boyfriend Matthew Wilkas watch dogs in cages at a dog meat farm in Siheung, South Korea. Kenworthy saved five stray dogs during the S...
    The Associated Press joined American freestyle skier Gus Kenworthy on a tour of a Korean dog meat farm that's about to be shuttered by the Humane Society International.More >>
    The Associated Press joined American freestyle skier Gus Kenworthy on a tour of a Korean dog meat farm that's about to be shuttered by the Humane Society International.More >>

  • US doing little to combat Russia meddling in next elections

    US doing little to combat Russia meddling in next elections

    Friday, February 23 2018 1:49 PM EST2018-02-23 18:49:20 GMT
    (AP Photo/Andrew Harnik, File). FILE - In this Feb. 13, 2018, file photo, Director of National Intelligence Dan Coats speaks at a Senate Select Committee on Intelligence hearing on worldwide threats in Washington. The Russians are going to try it again...(AP Photo/Andrew Harnik, File). FILE - In this Feb. 13, 2018, file photo, Director of National Intelligence Dan Coats speaks at a Senate Select Committee on Intelligence hearing on worldwide threats in Washington. The Russians are going to try it again...
    Even as elections near, US has done little to aggressively combat the kinds of Russian meddling that was recently unmasked in federal court.More >>
    Even as elections near, US has done little to aggressively combat the kinds of Russian meddling that was recently unmasked in federal court.More >>

  • Indian partners hawk dinner talk with Trump Jr for $39,000

    Indian partners hawk dinner talk with Trump Jr for $39,000

    Friday, February 23 2018 3:27 AM EST2018-02-23 08:27:27 GMT
    (AP Photo). The eldest son of U.S. President Donald Trump, Donald Trump Jr. , center, stands in front of Trump Towers after its inauguration in Pune, India, Wednesday, Feb. 21, 2018. Donald Trump Jr. said any talk that his family was profiting from his...(AP Photo). The eldest son of U.S. President Donald Trump, Donald Trump Jr. , center, stands in front of Trump Towers after its inauguration in Pune, India, Wednesday, Feb. 21, 2018. Donald Trump Jr. said any talk that his family was profiting from his...
    Want an evening out with Donald Trump Jr.? Sorry, even if you have an extra $39,000 it's probably too late to buy a "conversation and dinner" with the eldest son of the American president as he visits India.More >>
    Want an evening out with Donald Trump Jr.? Sorry, even if you have an extra $39,000 it's probably too late to buy a "conversation and dinner" with the eldest son of the American president as he visits India.More >>
    •   
Powered by Frankly
All content © Copyright 2000 - 2018 WFMJ. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy and Terms