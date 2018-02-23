Canfield attorney accused of OVI, leaving scene of accident

Damian Billak, an attorney who specializes in OVI/DUI and traffic cases, is now facing a charge of OVI himself.

Billak is accused of leaving the scene of an accident after hitting a car Wednesday night. According to vindy.com, Billak reportedly hit a car at the intersection of Burgett Drive and South Raccoon Road and drove away.

Two teenagers that were reportedly in the car that was hit then followed Billak and cornered him until Mahoning County Sheriff's Deputies arrived.

According to the incident report, deputies reported a strong odor of alcohol on Billak who refused to take a breathalyzer test.

Billak pleaded not guilty to charges of OVI, failure to stop after an accident, and improper turn at an intersection.