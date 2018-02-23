Dad charged after son he hurt as infant dies 20 years later

Most Americans say things are bad in the U.S., but feel good about the economy.More >>
Investment firm Blackrock wants to know how gun makers will respond to school massacre in Parkland, Florida, and elsewhere.
A group of East High School students held an anti-bullying event on Friday afternoon.
Ohio Gov. John Kasich says he has convened a diverse group of advisers on gun policy to help him come up with a consensus policy proposal that he can bring forward in the coming days.
Damian Billak, an attorney who specializes in OVI/DUI and traffic cases, is now facing a charge of OVI himself.
Youngstown police and emergency crews were still at the scene of a deadly crash early into Friday morning.
The state attorney general says all previously untested Ohio rape kits have now been analyzed, completing an initiative to check thousands of untested samples.
Police say two men got into a fight inside a Walgreens in Ohio that ended with one man fatally shot.
Police say a McDonald's late-night manager who fired shots at a car in a Cleveland drive-thru line is wanted for felonious assault.
Police say a car fleeing officers struck and seriously injured a teen in Cleveland.
A Pennsylvania father who served a prison term for seriously injuring his infant son about 20 years ago is now charged with homicide because an autopsy determined the injuries caused the son's death in 2015.
A fire that destroyed more than two dozen school buses has forced a Pennsylvania district to cancel classes.
The Pennsylvania State University has announced it will start equipping on-campus officers with naloxone, an opioid overdose antidote.
An HBO biopic starring Al Pacino as late Penn State football coach Joe Paterno will premiere April 7.
A Pennsylvania woman who stole about $30,000 from Victoria's Secret through an online scam has been spared a prison term.
A display of posters with silhouettes of bodies surrounded by crime scene tape depicting an Ohio high school's sports victories over its rivals has been removed from the school.
Police say a gunman opened fire on a van in Philadelphia, killing the 23-year-old driver and injuring five others.
