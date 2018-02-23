H.S. basketball scores 2/23/18 - WFMJ.com News weather sports for Youngstown-Warren Ohio

H.S. basketball scores 2/23/18

Posted: Updated:

Boys’ Basketball

Springfield 57 LaBrae 74

McDonald 84 Lowellville 51

Howland 82 Lakeside 69

Liberty 70 Crestview 55

Edgewood 43 Poland 56

Maplewood 61 Lordstown 29

Boardman 51 Fitch 41

Bristol 76 Badger 38


Boys’ Pennsylvania Playoffs

Cambridge Springs 48 Lakeview, Pa. 35

Seneca 47 Sharpsville 64

Eisenhower 35 Wilmington 55

Northwestern 42 Greenville 50

Powered by Frankly
All content © Copyright 2000 - 2018 WFMJ. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy and Terms