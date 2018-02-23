Penguins pick up Brassard, trade Cole in 3-team deal

LeBron James had 18 points, 14 rebounds and 11 assists in his 11th triple-double of the season, and the Cleveland Cavaliers pulled away after a slow start to beat the Memphis Grizzlies 112-89 on Friday night.More >>
Keita Bates-Diop finished with 24 points and 14 rebounds and C.J. Jackson made a long 3-pointer with 1.7 seconds left in double overtime to give No. 16 Ohio State an 80-78 victory at Indiana on Friday night.More >>
Phil Kessel and Evgeni Malkin each had two goals and an assist and the Pittsburgh Penguins routed the Carolina Hurricanes 6-1 on Friday night for their season-best sixth straight victory.More >>
The Pittsburgh Penguins acquired center Derick Brassard from the Ottawa Senators on Friday night in a three-team deal that sent defenseman Ian Cole to Ottawa and forward Ryan Reaves to the Vegas Golden Knights.More >>
High school basketball scores from Friday, February 23, 2018.More >>
An HBO biopic starring Al Pacino as late Penn State football coach Joe Paterno will premiere April 7.More >>
Larry Nance Jr. will wear his father's retired No. 22 with the Cavaliers.More >>
Nolan Patrick scored the go-ahead goal midway through the third period and Petr Mrazek made 19 saves in his Philadelphia debut, leading the streaking Flyers to a 2-1 victory over the Columbus Blue Jackets on...More >>
Nolan Patrick scored the go-ahead goal midway through the third period and Petr Mrazek made 19 saves in his Philadelphia debut, leading the streaking Flyers to a 2-1 victory over the Columbus Blue Jackets on Thursday night.
Bradley Beal scored 18 points, Kelly Oubre Jr. added 17 and tried to untie the sneakers of one of Cleveland's new players, and the Washington Wizards withstood a late assault by LeBron James to beat the...More >>
Bradley Beal scored 18 points, Kelly Oubre Jr. added 17 and tried to untie the sneakers of one of Cleveland's new players, and the Washington Wizards withstood a late assault by LeBron James to beat the new-look...