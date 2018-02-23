White House receives Mattis memo on transgender troops

President Donald Trump's administration is considering an offer from Republican mega-donor Sheldon Adelson to pay for at least part of the new U.S. Embassy in JerusalemMore >>
President Donald Trump's administration is considering an offer from Republican mega-donor Sheldon Adelson to pay for at least part of the new U.S. Embassy in JerusalemMore >>
Eight sitting Republican congressmen from Pennsylvania are suing in federal court to prevent the use of a new district map in this year's electionsMore >>
Eight sitting Republican congressmen from Pennsylvania are suing in federal court to prevent the use of a new district map in this year's electionsMore >>
Somber rite: Lindsey Vonn scatters grandfather's ashes on rock near downhill courseMore >>
Somber rite: Lindsey Vonn scatters grandfather's ashes on rock near downhill courseMore >>
President Donald Trump endorsed barring those under 21 from buying semi-automatic weapons _ a move that puts him in direct opposition with the National Rifle AssociationMore >>
President Donald Trump endorsed barring those under 21 from buying semi-automatic weapons _ a move that puts him in direct opposition with the National Rifle AssociationMore >>
Florida authorities are asking the federal government for at least $1 million in emergency grant funds to reimburse state and local agencies for the cost of responding to last week's school shootingMore >>
Florida authorities are asking the federal government for at least $1 million in emergency grant funds to reimburse state and local agencies for the cost of responding to last week's school shootingMore >>
A group of East High School students held an anti-bullying event on Friday afternoon.More >>
A group of East High School students held an anti-bullying event on Friday afternoon.More >>
Ohio Gov. John Kasich says he has convened a diverse group of advisers on gun policy to help him come up with a consensus policy proposal that he can bring forward in the coming days.More >>
Ohio Gov. John Kasich says he has convened a diverse group of advisers on gun policy to help him come up with a consensus policy proposal that he can bring forward in the coming days.More >>
Damian Billak, an attorney who specializes in OVI/DUI and traffic cases, is now facing a charge of OVI himself.More >>
Damian Billak, an attorney who specializes in OVI/DUI and traffic cases, is now facing a charge of OVI himself.More >>
Youngstown police and emergency crews were still at the scene of a deadly crash early into Friday morning.More >>
Youngstown police and emergency crews were still at the scene of a deadly crash early into Friday morning.More >>
The state attorney general says all previously untested Ohio rape kits have now been analyzed, completing an initiative to check thousands of untested samples.More >>
The state attorney general says all previously untested Ohio rape kits have now been analyzed, completing an initiative to check thousands of untested samples.More >>