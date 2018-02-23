White House receives Mattis memo on transgender troops - WFMJ.com News weather sports for Youngstown-Warren Ohio

White House receives Mattis memo on transgender troops

Posted: Updated:

  • NationalMore>>

  • Students: More gun control needed after school shooting

    Students: More gun control needed after school shooting

    Saturday, February 24 2018 2:36 AM EST2018-02-24 07:36:11 GMT
    (Charles Trainor Jr/The Miami Herald via AP). Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School bus driver Pearlie Corker, gets a hug at the school as some teachers return for the first time since the shooting, Friday, Feb. 23, 2018 in Parkland, Fla. Corker arrived...(Charles Trainor Jr/The Miami Herald via AP). Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School bus driver Pearlie Corker, gets a hug at the school as some teachers return for the first time since the shooting, Friday, Feb. 23, 2018 in Parkland, Fla. Corker arrived...
    Florida officials have outlined their plans to make schools safer after a shooting last week that left 17 people dead. Some say it isn't enough.More >>
    Florida officials have outlined their plans to make schools safer after a shooting last week that left 17 people dead. Some say it isn't enough.More >>

  • Police experts urge intensive training if teachers are armed

    Police experts urge intensive training if teachers are armed

    Saturday, February 24 2018 2:35 AM EST2018-02-24 07:35:44 GMT
    (Mike Stocker/South Florida Sun-Sentinel via AP). A bicyclist rides past a sign at Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School on Friday, Feb. 23, 2018 in Parkland, Fla. Teachers and administrators returned for the first time since the Valentine's Day shoot...(Mike Stocker/South Florida Sun-Sentinel via AP). A bicyclist rides past a sign at Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School on Friday, Feb. 23, 2018 in Parkland, Fla. Teachers and administrators returned for the first time since the Valentine's Day shoot...
    Law enforcement experts say it takes specialized and constant training to know how to act in an active shooter situation.More >>
    Law enforcement experts say it takes specialized and constant training to know how to act in an active shooter situation.More >>

  • US lands agency makeover would diminish Washington's power

    US lands agency makeover would diminish Washington's power

    Saturday, February 24 2018 2:20 AM EST2018-02-24 07:20:04 GMT
    U.S. Interior Secretary Ryan Zinke has changed a proposed overhaul of his department with a new organizational map that more closely follows state lines instead of the natural boundaries he initially proposed.More >>
    U.S. Interior Secretary Ryan Zinke has changed a proposed overhaul of his department with a new organizational map that more closely follows state lines instead of the natural boundaries he initially proposed.More >>
    •   

By ZEKE MILLER and LOLITA C. BALDOR
Associated Press

WASHINGTON (AP) - The White House has received a memo from Defense Secretary Jim Mattis making recommendations for dealing with transgender individuals serving in the military.

Trump gave Mattis six months to develop proposals for transgender individuals currently serving. Officials are not revealing Mattis' recommendations to the president. The Pentagon sent the memo to President Donald Trump by courier Friday. That from principal deputy press secretary Raj Shah.

Trump caught the Pentagon's leadership off guard in a 2017 tweet when he declared he would reverse an Obama-era plan to allow transgender individuals to serve openly in the military. But that pronouncement has been blocked by several legal challenges, and the Pentagon began allowing transgender recruits to seek enlistment on Jan. 1. It's not clear if any have actually been approved for enlistment.

Copyright 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

  • More From wfmj.comHot ClicksMore>>

  • MLB honors school shooting victims with special caps

    MLB honors school shooting victims with special caps

    Saturday, February 24 2018 2:46 AM EST2018-02-24 07:46:18 GMT
    (Karen Warren/Houston Chronicle via AP). Houston Astros manager A.J. Hinch talks with Douglas Stoneman High School's baseball head coach Todd Fitz-Gerald, center, and his son, Hunter Fitz-Gerald, left, during baseball spring training in West Palm Beach...(Karen Warren/Houston Chronicle via AP). Houston Astros manager A.J. Hinch talks with Douglas Stoneman High School's baseball head coach Todd Fitz-Gerald, center, and his son, Hunter Fitz-Gerald, left, during baseball spring training in West Palm Beach...
    MLB honors school shooting victims by wearing their caps, welcoming coach and players to spring training fields.More >>
    MLB honors school shooting victims by wearing their caps, welcoming coach and players to spring training fields.More >>

  • Caller told FBI Florida shooting suspect 'going to explode'

    Caller told FBI Florida shooting suspect 'going to explode'

    Saturday, February 24 2018 2:36 AM EST2018-02-24 07:36:40 GMT
    (Mike Stocker/South Florida Sun-Sentinel via AP). Margarita Lasalle, a bookkeeper and Joellen Berman, a guidance data specialist, look at a memorial Friday, Feb. 23, 2018 as teachers and school administrators returned to Marjory Stoneman Douglas High S...(Mike Stocker/South Florida Sun-Sentinel via AP). Margarita Lasalle, a bookkeeper and Joellen Berman, a guidance data specialist, look at a memorial Friday, Feb. 23, 2018 as teachers and school administrators returned to Marjory Stoneman Douglas High S...
    A woman close the man charged with killing 17 people at a Florida high school warned the FBI he had rifles and said, "I know he is going to explode.".More >>
    A woman close the man charged with killing 17 people at a Florida high school warned the FBI he had rifles and said, "I know he is going to explode.".More >>

  • White House locked down after vehicle strikes barrier

    White House locked down after vehicle strikes barrier

    Saturday, February 24 2018 2:36 AM EST2018-02-24 07:36:36 GMT
    (AP Photo/Evan Vucci). A Secret Service officer rushes past reporters after a vehicle rammed into a security barrier near the White House, Friday, Feb. 23, 2018, in Washington.(AP Photo/Evan Vucci). A Secret Service officer rushes past reporters after a vehicle rammed into a security barrier near the White House, Friday, Feb. 23, 2018, in Washington.
    The White House is on lockdown after a passenger vehicle struck a security barrier.More >>
    The White House is on lockdown after a passenger vehicle struck a security barrier.More >>
    •   
Powered by Frankly
All content © Copyright 2000 - 2018 WFMJ. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy and Terms