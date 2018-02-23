White House receives Mattis memo on transgender troops

Florida authorities are asking the federal government for at least $1 million in emergency grant funds to reimburse state and local agencies for the cost of responding to last week's school shooting

President Donald Trump endorsed barring those under 21 from buying semi-automatic weapons _ a move that puts him in direct opposition with the National Rifle Association

Eight sitting Republican congressmen from Pennsylvania are suing in federal court to prevent the use of a new district map in this year's elections

President Donald Trump's administration is considering an offer from Republican mega-donor Sheldon Adelson to pay for at least part of the new U.S. Embassy in Jerusalem

Longtime U.S. Rep John Lewis of Georgia is one of five people who are going to be honored for their work to advance civil rights.

Missouri Gov. Eric Greitens is defiant, even amid calls for impeachment or resignation, after a St. Louis grand jury indicts him for felony invasion of privacy.

Greitens blames politics, but even some in GOP concerned

U.S. Interior Secretary Ryan Zinke has changed a proposed overhaul of his department with a new organizational map that more closely follows state lines instead of the natural boundaries he initially proposed.

Law enforcement experts say it takes specialized and constant training to know how to act in an active shooter situation.

Florida officials have outlined their plans to make schools safer after a shooting last week that left 17 people dead. Some say it isn't enough.

By ZEKE MILLER and LOLITA C. BALDOR

Associated Press

WASHINGTON (AP) - The White House has received a memo from Defense Secretary Jim Mattis making recommendations for dealing with transgender individuals serving in the military.

Trump gave Mattis six months to develop proposals for transgender individuals currently serving. Officials are not revealing Mattis' recommendations to the president. The Pentagon sent the memo to President Donald Trump by courier Friday. That from principal deputy press secretary Raj Shah.

Trump caught the Pentagon's leadership off guard in a 2017 tweet when he declared he would reverse an Obama-era plan to allow transgender individuals to serve openly in the military. But that pronouncement has been blocked by several legal challenges, and the Pentagon began allowing transgender recruits to seek enlistment on Jan. 1. It's not clear if any have actually been approved for enlistment.

