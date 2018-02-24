Nasty flu season showing signs of winding down in US

Some potentially good news for folks taking opioids for chronic pain: It's possible to slowly reduce the dosage without increasing discomfort, new research suggests.More >>
The ills that are linked to heavy drinking now include dementia, a new study warns.More >>
Your tears may reveal if you are at risk of Parkinson's disease, preliminary research suggests.More >>
There's a good chance your doctor is in the middle of a quiet battle with professional burnout, a new study suggests.More >>
Good old aspirin is just as effective as newer, expensive drugs at preventing blood clots after hip or knee replacement, a new clinical trial suggests.More >>
Just a few minutes of exercise a day -- even light workouts -- can reduce an older man's risk of early death, a new British study claims.More >>
A new type of MRI (magnetic resonance imaging) that doesn't use a contrast agent appears better at detecting what's really cancer and what's likely just a harmless lesion, researchers report.More >>
If you've been on a diet more than once, you know that it can be harder to maintain weight than to lose weight in the first place.More >>
Smokers who think cigars or pipes are somehow safer than cigarettes may want to think again, new research indicates.More >>
Obesity and high blood pressure may play a much greater role in sudden cardiac arrest among young people than previously thought, a new study suggests.More >>
