Warren woman involved in triple fatality had history of driving without license

The Warren woman who police say was driving the S-U-V involved in an accident that claimed three lives has a history of arrests for driving without a license and failing to show up in court to answer those charges.

Youngstown police say 25-year-old Ka'nosha Bason was driving the GMC Envoy the wrong way on the 7-11 connector late Thursday when it collided with a semi-tractor trailer, shutting down a highway ramp for more than 12 hours.

Police say three passengers riding in the Envoy, 32-year-old Cedrick Lyons and two children, Noreyion Bason, age seven, and Nialaisha Bason, age five all died in the crash.

The truck driver survived the collision.

Ka'Nosha Bason was hospitalized as police consider filing charges against her which could include aggravated vehicular homicide.

A review of court records by wfmj.com show Ka'Nosha Bason's record of traffic violations stretch back to 2011 when Warren police charged her with violating a law covering walking along highways.

Although the charge is a misdemeanor, Warren Municipal Court records show Bason's driver's license was forfeited when she failed to pay a fine.

In 2014, Niles police cited Bason for driving without a license.

Niles Municipal Court records show that a judge issued warrants for Bason's arrest in March and April of that year after she didn't appear for scheduled hearings on that case.

Bason eventually pleaded no contest to the charge and was fined $200.

That same year Warren Police cited Bason two times for driving without a license, speeding and driving on a sidewalk.

During those court proceedings, two arrest warrants were issued for Bason's arrest after she failed to appear in court.

Eventually, Bason was convicted of driving without a license. The speeding and sidewalk charges were dismissed.

Bason was sentenced to 180 days in jail, All but nine days of that sentence were suspended by the judge.

The Ohio State Highway Patrol stopped Bason in 2015, citing her for driving under suspension, speed, and not wearing a seatbelt.

Warren Municipal Court records show bench warrants were issued by the judge hearing that case when Bason didn't appear for court hearings on January 8, 2016, January 14, 2016, and Apri 1, 2016.

Bason was arrested again by Warren Police in April of last year for a right-of-way violation and driving without a license.

That case has been combined with the charges filed by state troopers and has not been resolved.

The last entry on the court record shows a license forfeiture on July 31, 2017.

Bason has one criminal conviction.

She was arrested by Austintown Police in October 2016 for falsification and disorderly conduct.

Bason was fined $100 and given a thirty day suspended jail sentence after pleading guilty to disorderly conduct.

Last April the judge in Austintown issued a bench warrant for Bason for a probation violation.

The court also notified the Bureau of Motor Vehicles to block her vehicle registration.

According to the last information available, Bason remained hospitalized as she was being treated for injuries from Thursday's crash.