Police: No credible threat found after Union Schools went on lockdown

Union Township Police Department says Union Schools and George Washington School were on lockdown Friday as investigators looked into a possible threat.

Police say after an investigation, there was no credible threat to either school.

Authorities credited school officials for their quick actions in ensuring the safety of the students in the district.

Union Township Police say they understand parents want to be notified immediately in these situations, but authorities have to first ensure student safety. Police also say before releasing any information, they have to determine whether or not the threat is credible.

Officials have not released any specific information on what the possible threat was.

The department says if anyone has questions or concerns about Friday's incident, please contact the department at (724) 652-5203.