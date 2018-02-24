Police: No credible threat found after Union Schools went on loc - WFMJ.com News weather sports for Youngstown-Warren Ohio

Police: No credible threat found after Union Schools went on lockdown

Posted: Updated:
By Natalie Hoelzel, Multi Media Producer
Connect
UNION TWP., Lawrence Co., Pa. -

Union Township Police Department says Union Schools and George Washington School were on lockdown Friday as investigators looked into a possible threat. 

Police say after an investigation, there was no credible threat to either school. 

Authorities credited school officials for their quick actions in ensuring the safety of the students in the district. 

Union Township Police say they understand parents want to be notified immediately in these situations, but authorities have to first ensure student safety. Police also say before releasing any information, they have to determine whether or not the threat is credible.

Officials have not released any specific information on what the possible threat was.

The department says if anyone has questions or concerns about Friday's incident, please contact the department at  (724) 652-5203.

  • More From wfmj.comHot ClicksMore>>

  • As Olympics wrap up, still no coverage in North Korea

    As Olympics wrap up, still no coverage in North Korea

    Saturday, February 24 2018 12:56 PM EST2018-02-24 17:56:09 GMT
    (AP Photo/Charlie Riedel). North Korean cheerleaders perform during the first run of the women's slalom at the 2018 Winter Olympics in Pyeongchang, South Korea, Friday, Feb. 16, 2018.(AP Photo/Charlie Riedel). North Korean cheerleaders perform during the first run of the women's slalom at the 2018 Winter Olympics in Pyeongchang, South Korea, Friday, Feb. 16, 2018.
    While millions of people around the world get ready to watch the closing ceremony of the Pyeongchang Winter Olympics, North Koreans are still waiting to see the first event.More >>
    While millions of people around the world get ready to watch the closing ceremony of the Pyeongchang Winter Olympics, North Koreans are still waiting to see the first event.More >>

  • Charged 'Putin's chef' runs news sites along with troll army

    Charged 'Putin's chef' runs news sites along with troll army

    Saturday, February 24 2018 12:49 PM EST2018-02-24 17:49:20 GMT
    (Alexei Druzhinin, Sputnik, Kremlin Pool Photo via AP, File). FILE - In this Monday, Sept. 20, 2010 file photo, businessman Yevgeny Prigozhin, left, shows Russian President Vladimir Putin, around his factory which produces school means, outside St. Pet...(Alexei Druzhinin, Sputnik, Kremlin Pool Photo via AP, File). FILE - In this Monday, Sept. 20, 2010 file photo, businessman Yevgeny Prigozhin, left, shows Russian President Vladimir Putin, around his factory which produces school means, outside St. Pet...
    Restaurateur Yevgeny Prigozhin is indicted in the U.S. for meddling in the 2016 presidential election with an army of trolls, but he also runs a sprawling media empire advancing the Kremlin's agenda.More >>
    Restaurateur Yevgeny Prigozhin is indicted in the U.S. for meddling in the 2016 presidential election with an army of trolls, but he also runs a sprawling media empire advancing the Kremlin's agenda.More >>

  • Graham's body begins journey from mountains to Charlotte

    Graham's body begins journey from mountains to Charlotte

    Saturday, February 24 2018 12:48 PM EST2018-02-24 17:48:06 GMT
    (AP Photo/Nell Redmond, File). FILE - In this Dec. 20, 2010 file photo, evangelist Billy Graham, 92, speaks during an interview at the Billy Graham Evangelistic Association headquarters in Charlotte, N.C. Graham, who died Wednesday, Feb. 21, 2018, at h...(AP Photo/Nell Redmond, File). FILE - In this Dec. 20, 2010 file photo, evangelist Billy Graham, 92, speaks during an interview at the Billy Graham Evangelistic Association headquarters in Charlotte, N.C. Graham, who died Wednesday, Feb. 21, 2018, at h...
    The Rev. Billy Graham's body will be brought to his hometown of Charlotte on Saturday as part of a procession expected to draw crowds of well-wishers.More >>
    The Rev. Billy Graham's body will be brought to his hometown of Charlotte on Saturday as part of a procession expected to draw crowds of well-wishers.More >>
    •   
Powered by Frankly
All content © Copyright 2000 - 2018 WFMJ. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy and Terms