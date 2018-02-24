With water rising, Ohio Department of Aging urges older residents to exercise caution

Forecasters are predicting several rounds of rain through the weekend across Ohio, especially in areas surrounding the Ohio River.

The Ohio Department of Aging is urging residents to check on older neighbors and family members during heavy rain and flooding.

"Flooding is one type of severe weather we can encounter in our state. Older Ohioans have a deep knowledge of the communities in which they live, and many have experienced flooding in the past. But every flooding event is different, and we want them to be prepared and know how to reach out for help when needed," said Beverley Laubert, Interim Director of the Ohio Department of Aging.

The department is urging older adults to review emergency plans and route of evacuation, should they need to leave their homes for safety.

The Ohio Emergency Management Agency is offering several tips to people who may be in this situation.

Turn Around, Don't Drown! is critical for all drivers to remember.

Avoid walking or driving through flood waters.

Do not drive over bridges that are over fast-moving floodwaters. Floodwaters can scour foundation material from around the footings and make the bridge unstable.

Just 6 inches of moving water can knock you down, and one foot of moving water can sweep your vehicle away.

Below are some additional considerations for older adults.