Kevin Siegrist agrees to minor league deal with Pirates

BRADENTON, Fla. (AP) - Left-hander Kevin Siegrist agreed to a minor league contract with the Pittsburgh Pirates and will report to big league spring training.

The 28-year-old was 1-1 with one save and a 4.81 ERA in 46 games last year for St. Louis and Philadelphia, striking out 43 in 39 1/3 innings.

He has an 18-10 record with 10 saves and a 3.04 ERA in 276 relief appearances over five big league seasons with the Cardinals and Phillies, who claimed him off waivers on Sept. 2.

His deal was announced Saturday.

