Kevin Siegrist agrees to minor league deal with Pirates

Left-hander Kevin Siegrist agreed to a minor league contract with the Pittsburgh Pirates and will report to big league spring training.More >>
Left-hander Kevin Siegrist agreed to a minor league contract with the Pittsburgh Pirates and will report to big league spring training.More >>
High school basketball scores from Friday, February 23, 2018.More >>
High school basketball scores from Friday, February 23, 2018.More >>
LeBron James had 18 points, 14 rebounds and 11 assists in his 11th triple-double of the season, and the Cleveland Cavaliers pulled away after a slow start to beat the Memphis Grizzlies 112-89 on Friday night.More >>
LeBron James had 18 points, 14 rebounds and 11 assists in his 11th triple-double of the season, and the Cleveland Cavaliers pulled away after a slow start to beat the Memphis Grizzlies 112-89 on Friday night.More >>
Keita Bates-Diop finished with 24 points and 14 rebounds and C.J. Jackson made a long 3-pointer with 1.7 seconds left in double overtime to give No. 16 Ohio State an 80-78 victory at Indiana on Friday night.More >>
Keita Bates-Diop finished with 24 points and 14 rebounds and C.J. Jackson made a long 3-pointer with 1.7 seconds left in double overtime to give No. 16 Ohio State an 80-78 victory at Indiana on Friday night.More >>
Phil Kessel and Evgeni Malkin each had two goals and an assist and the Pittsburgh Penguins routed the Carolina Hurricanes 6-1 on Friday night for their season-best sixth straight victory.More >>
Phil Kessel and Evgeni Malkin each had two goals and an assist and the Pittsburgh Penguins routed the Carolina Hurricanes 6-1 on Friday night for their season-best sixth straight victory.More >>
The Pittsburgh Penguins acquired center Derick Brassard from the Ottawa Senators on Friday night in a three-team deal that sent defenseman Ian Cole to Ottawa and forward Ryan Reaves to the Vegas Golden Knights.More >>
The Pittsburgh Penguins acquired center Derick Brassard from the Ottawa Senators on Friday night in a three-team deal that sent defenseman Ian Cole to Ottawa and forward Ryan Reaves to the Vegas Golden Knights.More >>
An HBO biopic starring Al Pacino as late Penn State football coach Joe Paterno will premiere April 7.More >>
An HBO biopic starring Al Pacino as late Penn State football coach Joe Paterno will premiere April 7.More >>