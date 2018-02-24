A rain filled weekend

Saturday starts and ends with rain.

Widespread light to moderate rainfall expected all day with highs in the upper 40s.

Heavier rain will move in late Saturday and early Sunday. Rain will taper off late Sunday morning.

When it's all wrapped up, rain totals will range from 1.5" to 2.5" the farther south you travel.

Flooding is a concern for low-lying areas near the Ohio River. The major flooding threat is more for areas to our south and southwest.

Rain will taper off Sunday morning and decreasing clouds are likely Sunday afternoon.

We start off dry and mild next week.