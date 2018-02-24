Authorities investigating body found in Ashtabula County pond - WFMJ.com News weather sports for Youngstown-Warren Ohio

Authorities investigating body found in Ashtabula County pond

Posted: Updated:
By Natalie Hoelzel, Multi Media Producer
Lenox Twp., Ohio -

The Ashtabula County Sheriff's Office is investigating after a body was found in a pond on Friday night.

Officials were called to the pond on Tompkins Road in Lenox Township. 

Authorities say the body has not yet been identified, but they do know the victim was a white male.

The body has been sent to Cuyahoga County Medical Examiner's office for an autopsy.

Officials are not releasing any further information at this time. 

The Sheriff's Department says the investigation is ongoing.

This is a developing story. Stay with 21 News for more information as it becomes available.

