Authorities investigating body found in Ashtabula County pond

The Ashtabula County Sheriff's Office is investigating after a body was found in a pond on Friday night.

Officials were called to the pond on Tompkins Road in Lenox Township.

Authorities say the body has not yet been identified, but they do know the victim was a white male.

The body has been sent to Cuyahoga County Medical Examiner's office for an autopsy.

Officials are not releasing any further information at this time.

The Sheriff's Department says the investigation is ongoing.

