Police: 3 charged in slaying of woman in attempted robbery - WFMJ.com News weather sports for Youngstown-Warren Ohio

Police: 3 charged in slaying of woman in attempted robbery

Posted: Updated:

WILKINSBURG, Pa. (AP) - Two men and a woman have been charged in the shooting death of a woman near Pittsburgh that authorities allege occurred during an attempted robbery.

Emergency responders found 27-year-old Keiauna Davis with a gunshot wound shortly before 3 p.m. Thursday in Wilkinsburg. Allegheny County homicide investigators say she had been approached by two men in a vehicle in an apparent robbery attempt and was hit by gunfire.

Authorities allege that a co-worker found out that Davis was carrying $3,000 in tax refund money and conspired with the others to rob her as she left work.

Police late Friday obtained arrest warrants for 21-year-old Dane Taylor, 21-year-old Laya Whitley and 23-year-old Kaijin Scott on homicide, robbery, and other charges. Court documents don't list defense attorneys who could respond to the charges.

Copyright 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

  • More From wfmj.comHot ClicksMore>>

  • As Olympics wrap up, still no coverage in North Korea

    As Olympics wrap up, still no coverage in North Korea

    Saturday, February 24 2018 3:04 PM EST2018-02-24 20:04:38 GMT
    (AP Photo/Charlie Riedel). North Korean cheerleaders perform during the first run of the women's slalom at the 2018 Winter Olympics in Pyeongchang, South Korea, Friday, Feb. 16, 2018.(AP Photo/Charlie Riedel). North Korean cheerleaders perform during the first run of the women's slalom at the 2018 Winter Olympics in Pyeongchang, South Korea, Friday, Feb. 16, 2018.
    While millions of people around the world get ready to watch the closing ceremony of the Pyeongchang Winter Olympics, North Koreans are still waiting to see the first event.More >>
    While millions of people around the world get ready to watch the closing ceremony of the Pyeongchang Winter Olympics, North Koreans are still waiting to see the first event.More >>

  • Caller told FBI Florida shooting suspect 'going to explode'

    Caller told FBI Florida shooting suspect 'going to explode'

    Saturday, February 24 2018 3:04 PM EST2018-02-24 20:04:03 GMT
    (Mike Stocker/South Florida Sun-Sentinel via AP). Margarita Lasalle, a bookkeeper and Joellen Berman, a guidance data specialist, look at a memorial Friday, Feb. 23, 2018 as teachers and school administrators returned to Marjory Stoneman Douglas High S...(Mike Stocker/South Florida Sun-Sentinel via AP). Margarita Lasalle, a bookkeeper and Joellen Berman, a guidance data specialist, look at a memorial Friday, Feb. 23, 2018 as teachers and school administrators returned to Marjory Stoneman Douglas High S...
    A woman close the man charged with killing 17 people at a Florida high school warned the FBI he had rifles and said, "I know he is going to explode.".More >>
    A woman close the man charged with killing 17 people at a Florida high school warned the FBI he had rifles and said, "I know he is going to explode.".More >>

  • Latest Mueller indictment spells trouble for bankers, too

    Latest Mueller indictment spells trouble for bankers, too

    Saturday, February 24 2018 3:03 PM EST2018-02-24 20:03:44 GMT
    (AP Photo/Susan Walsh, File). FILE - In this Dec. 11, 2017, file photo, former Trump campaign chairman Paul Manafort arrives at federal court in Washington. Recently unsealed criminal charges against President Donald Trump’s ex-campaign chairman could ...(AP Photo/Susan Walsh, File). FILE - In this Dec. 11, 2017, file photo, former Trump campaign chairman Paul Manafort arrives at federal court in Washington. Recently unsealed criminal charges against President Donald Trump’s ex-campaign chairman could ...
    Recently filed federal charges against President Donald Trump's former campaign chairman could also pose legal and regulatory risks for the banks that loaned him millions.More >>
    Recently filed federal charges against President Donald Trump's former campaign chairman could also pose legal and regulatory risks for the banks that loaned him millions.More >>
    •   
Powered by Frankly
All content © Copyright 2000 - 2018 WFMJ. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy and Terms