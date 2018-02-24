Police: 3 charged in slaying of woman in attempted robbery

WILKINSBURG, Pa. (AP) - Two men and a woman have been charged in the shooting death of a woman near Pittsburgh that authorities allege occurred during an attempted robbery.

Emergency responders found 27-year-old Keiauna Davis with a gunshot wound shortly before 3 p.m. Thursday in Wilkinsburg. Allegheny County homicide investigators say she had been approached by two men in a vehicle in an apparent robbery attempt and was hit by gunfire.

Authorities allege that a co-worker found out that Davis was carrying $3,000 in tax refund money and conspired with the others to rob her as she left work.

Police late Friday obtained arrest warrants for 21-year-old Dane Taylor, 21-year-old Laya Whitley and 23-year-old Kaijin Scott on homicide, robbery, and other charges. Court documents don't list defense attorneys who could respond to the charges.

