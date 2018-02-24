Impeachment talk a sign of GOP's long-term worry about court

By MARC LEVY

Associated Press

HARRISBURG, Pa. (AP) - The Pennsylvania Supreme Court's decision to redraw boundaries of the state's congressional districts has triggered a volcanic reaction from Republicans, including talk of impeaching justices and a Democratic Party plot to stop President Donald Trump.

The ruling has implications for Republican control of Congress. Republicans say they are also worried about what the Democratic-majority court may do in the future to weaken the power of a Republican-controlled Legislature.

Pennsylvania's Republican Party chairman Val DiGiorgio says the decision is without precedent and could have far-reaching impact for the rule of law and separation of powers.

For Republicans, the decision came at a time they're expected to lose seats in Congress.

Democrats suggest there's desperation in the strident Republican rhetoric. Congressman Mike Doyle, of Pittsburgh, says Republicans sound unhinged.

Copyright 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.