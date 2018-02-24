Impeachment talk a sign of GOP's long-term worry about court - WFMJ.com News weather sports for Youngstown-Warren Ohio

Impeachment talk a sign of GOP's long-term worry about court

Posted: Updated:

By MARC LEVY
Associated Press

HARRISBURG, Pa. (AP) - The Pennsylvania Supreme Court's decision to redraw boundaries of the state's congressional districts has triggered a volcanic reaction from Republicans, including talk of impeaching justices and a Democratic Party plot to stop President Donald Trump.

The ruling has implications for Republican control of Congress. Republicans say they are also worried about what the Democratic-majority court may do in the future to weaken the power of a Republican-controlled Legislature.

Pennsylvania's Republican Party chairman Val DiGiorgio says the decision is without precedent and could have far-reaching impact for the rule of law and separation of powers.

For Republicans, the decision came at a time they're expected to lose seats in Congress.

Democrats suggest there's desperation in the strident Republican rhetoric. Congressman Mike Doyle, of Pittsburgh, says Republicans sound unhinged.

