Authorities investigating shooting deaths of 2 Ohio teens

MASSILLON, Ohio (AP) -

Authorities say two teenagers were found shot in a wooded area of Ohio and authorities are trying to determine how they died.

Jackson Township police say a Canal Fulton police officer checking on a 16-year-old girl and 17-year-old boy's welfare found them together around 8:30 p.m. Friday in Jackson Township, about 54 miles (87 kilometers) south of Cleveland. Police found a handgun.

The girl was pronounced dead at the scene. The boy died at a hospital early Saturday. Both were shot in the head.

The teens were students at Northwest High School in Canal Fulton.

Their deaths come just a few days after police say a 13-year-old boy shot himself at a Jackson Township middle school. He died Wednesday.

