A rainy Saturday, followed by a breezy Sunday

After a rainy Saturday evening, showers will taper off on Sunday morning. Though the rain will move out of the Valley, Sunday will be breezy and temperatures will fall near 50 by the afternoon.

Areas susceptible to flooding in Columbiana County will continue to be monitored through the beginning of the week as the Ohio River is supposed to crest in spots on Monday at 12.5 ft.

Flooding is not expected to be significant but could cause some water on roadways and near river banks.

The next few days will be dry with plenty of sunshine and mild temperatures. The chance for rain will return tot he Valley late Wednesday evening, with showers possible through Saturday morning.

Temperatures will return closer to seasonal averages on Friday with highs only reaching the low 40's.