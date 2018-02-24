Cardinal Mooney promises increased security after social media threat

Officials at Youngstown's Cardinal Mooney High School say there will be an increased police presence at the school on Monday.

Parents of students were sent a message about a post made on social media stating, "Cardinal Mooney high school will be getting shot at Monday afternoon be ready."

The post tags several people.

The Catholic Diocese said they are aware of the post and are working with law enforcement.

"Administration at Cardinal Mooney realized that this had been posted, and they contacted the Youngstown police department," said Monsignor John Zuraw of the Diocese of Youngstown. "Following that they contacted each of the parents".

A school dance at the Maronite Center in Youngstown went on as planned with an increased police presence according to Monsignor Zuraw..