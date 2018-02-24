Cardinal Mooney promises increased security after social media threat

Hubbard Police were on scene of a rollover crash early Sunday morning. Initial reports suggest one vehicle was involved, with two passengers.More >>
Detectives in Warren are trying to find out who shot a man outside an apartment building early Sunday.More >>
After three threats and two lockdowns at Austintown schools on Friday, Police arrested a parent and sibling who authorities say came to the school to pick up students.More >>
Officials at Youngstown's Cardinal Mooney High School say there will be an increased police presence at the school on Monday.More >>
Authorities say two teenagers were found shot in a wooded area of Ohio and authorities are trying to determine how they died.More >>
Two men and a woman have been charged in the shooting death of a woman near Pittsburgh that authorities allege occurred during an attempted robbery.More >>
Authorities say a 17-year-old boy has been arrested in the fatal shooting of a woman killed inside a southwest Ohio home from shots fired outside the residence.More >>
Police say a McDonald's late-night manager who fired shots at a car in a Cleveland drive-thru line is wanted for felonious assault.More >>
An Ohio city plans to offer $5,000 to help pay down student loans of recent college graduates willing to move into its urban core.More >>
Police say two men got into a fight inside a Walgreens in Ohio that ended with one man fatally shot.More >>
Police say a McDonald's late-night manager who fired shots at a car in a Cleveland drive-thru line is wanted for felonious assault.More >>
Authorities say a McDonald's late-night manager who fired shots at a car in a Cleveland drive-thru line is facing assault charges.More >>
Police say a car fleeing officers struck and seriously injured a teen in Cleveland.More >>
A Pennsylvania father who served a prison term for seriously injuring his infant son about 20 years ago is now charged with homicide because an autopsy determined the injuries caused the son's death in 2015.More >>
A fire that destroyed more than two dozen school buses has forced a Pennsylvania district to cancel classes.More >>
The Pennsylvania State University has announced it will start equipping on-campus officers with naloxone, an opioid overdose antidote.More >>
