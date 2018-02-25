Austintown Police identify men arrested during school lockdown

After three threats and two lockdowns at Austintown schools on Friday, Police arrested a parent and sibling who authorities say came to the school to pick up students.

Police say 20-year-old Mark Butcher, 20, was booked into the Mahoning County jail on charges of inducing panic, resisting and menacing.

Frank Catello, 36, has been charged with misconduct at an emergency.

According to police Butcher and Catello showed up to pull students out of school during one of the lockdowns, when no one was allowed to leave the building.

Officials say both men were disorderly with administrators and police officers.

Both men were released from jail a few hours after their arrest.

Superintendent Vince Colaluca told 21 News on Friday that two arrests were made as Austintown Intermediate School was placed on "soft lockdown" around 11:30 am while police investigated what was described as a "potential threat".

A school spokesperson yells 21 News there were six Austintown Police Officers at the school working with the administration on the investigation.

While the spokesperson did not elaborate on what a "soft lockdown" constitutes specifically, the term generally means that classes go on as normal but no one is permitted to enter or leave the building.

A release from the district does say that a note was discovered in a classroom that morning. The district says officers conducted a sweep of the building and did not find any weapons.

Fitch High School was also placed on "soft lockdown" on Friday.

According to the district, there were unspecified "rumors" of a threat at the high school.

District spokesperson Brittany Bueno said that officers at the school determined it was best to go on "soft lockdown" and investigate the safety of all students.

An afternoon pep rally was canceled and some high school students were dismissed early.

The dual lockdowns in the district were part of three threat investigations within a 24-hour period.

Parents received a district-wide "one call" Thursday night from the district, saying "It was brought to the attention of the Austintown administration that inappropriate content was found in a student's desk. The administration has thoroughly investigated the matter and would like to assure our families that the situation was handled swiftly and efficiently."

According to Bueno, one-calls were also sent out Friday when the Intermediate School was placed on "soft lockdown", when it was lifted, and when Fitch was placed on "soft lockdown".