Police identify man shot and killed outside Warren apartments

Detectives in Warren are trying to find out who shot and killed a man outside an apartment building early Sunday.

Police and an ambulance rushed to the Stonegate Place Apartments on Roberts Lane NE after an officer and neighbors heard more than half a dozen gunshots at around 4 a.m.

Once on the scene, police found a 22-year-old man lying on the sidewalk near a playground.

The victim, Martell Williams, had been shot several times in the torso.

Authorities say Williams was taken to Trumbull Memorial Hospital for treatment, where he died.

The shooting remains under investigation.