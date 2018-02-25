Police investigating rollover accident in Hubbard Township

Hubbard Police were on scene of a rollover crash early Sunday morning.

Initial reports suggest one vehicle was involved, with two passengers.

The condition of either passenger is unknown.

According to initial reports, the vehicle flipped into the woods near Youngstown Hubbard Road SE and Bell Wick Road SE. The vehicle knocked down a pole and wires.

It is unknown at this time what caused the crash. Hubbard Police are investigating.