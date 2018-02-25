Flooding in Lawrence County closes Route 3015

The Pennsylvania Department of Transportation is advising drivers of two state routes closed due to flooding.

Officials say Route 3015 (Industrial Street) between Third Street and Center Avenue in Taylor Township is currently closed.

PennDOT says Route 1003 (Old Plank Road) between Whitehill Drive and Frazier Lake Drive in Neshannock Township was closed Sunday morning, but has since been reopened.

Officials are urging drivers to use alternate routes.