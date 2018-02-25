New Castle Fire rescues man trapped in a trench - WFMJ.com News weather sports for Youngstown-Warren Ohio

New Castle Fire rescues man trapped in a trench

By Natalie Hoelzel, Multi Media Producer
NEW CASTLE, Pa. -

Crews in New Castle rescued a man who was trapped in a trench he was digging Saturday evening. 

Officials say the man was digging a trench, when the walls of dirt started caving in around him.

New Castle Fire department says the man was buried up to his waist.

New Castle Fire took charge of the rescue, but called in Neshannock Trench Rescue Team for assistance. 

Authorities say they were called to the scene around 6 p.m. The rescue took over an hour. 

Officials say the man was not injured.

