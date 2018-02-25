Crews working to restore power to hundreds in the Valley

Crews are actively working to restore power to hundreds of Ohio Edison customers on Sunday.

According to the First Energy Storm Center, all power is scheduled to be restored by 4 p.m. Sunday.

At one point, over a thousand customers were without power.

As of 12:30 pm Sunday, 140 customers are without power in Trumbull County, 39 in Mahoning County and 11 in Columbiana County.