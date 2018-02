Sunday began with a few showers but will remain dry with the passage of the cold front.

It will be a breezy day with gusts as highs as 40 mph in the morning with winds relaxing in the afternoon. Highs Sunday were hit early so temepratures will only fall throughout the day.

Monday and Tuesday will both be sunny days with highs in the low to upper 50s.

Rain returns Thursday with the possibility of snow the second day of March.