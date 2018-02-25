Youngstown man with rare condition shares story of finding happiness

Jody Satre lives on the northside of Youngstown with a smile. It took a long time, though, for that smile to develop.

Now he's sharing his story of how he found happiness in a life that's had its challenges.

"All my life, I've always been stared at, pointed at, laughed at," said Satre. "I battled with drugs and depression... I tried to commit suicide twice and I didn't succeed."

Born with a rare condition called "Bilateral Phocomelia," his arms and fingers never fully developed leading to a series of surgeries and a lifetime of learning to adapt.

"It's a struggle to do things," said Satre. "I have extensions for shaving and brushing my hair, but I think the most difficult thing was being accepted by people."

He was angry a lot growing up, dealing with bullies and dealing with his own demons. By the time he was in his mid-20's, he knew something had to change.

"I started looking around and seeing people my age had things. They were getting married, they had cars, they were doing this. I'm like 'wow.' I needed to get a motivation to stop drinking and get off the drugs," said Satre.

He turned to football, playing linebacker at the College of the Sequoias. He turned to his family who adopted him as a child and started to truly understand how lucky he really was.

"They took me all around the world. I got to go to school in England... They did everything they could for me," said Satre.

Jody turned a corner and started viewing the world and himself a little differently.

"I forget that I'm physically challenged, but society will remind you all the time wherever you go; the pointing and all that. But I got a sense of humor from it now. People ask me what happened to me, I tell them I got attacked by a shark at Northside pool," said Satre.

That change started inspiring others like his nephew Brian, who helped Jody turn his story into a book.

"The one thing I took away the most was his courage and battling his daily struggles," said Brian Williams, Jody's nephew.

"Every day is another chance to change your life," said Satre.

"I'm just learning how to love myself at 46 years old... I'm thankful for the life I've had. I wouldn't change a thing. I'd probably take about 20, 30 pounds off me though, but I wouldn't change a thing," said Satre.

The book is called "Jody: the Autobiography of Joseph C. Satre" and it' is available right now, on Amazon.