More heavy rain sends Ohio River to highest point since '97 - WFMJ.com News weather sports for Youngstown-Warren Ohio

More heavy rain sends Ohio River to highest point since '97

Posted: Updated:
CINCINNATI (AP) -

The National Weather Service says heavy rains overnight have sent the swollen Ohio River at Cincinnati to its highest point in 20 years.

Meteorologist Kristen Cassady says the river reached 60 feet (18.3 meters) Sunday morning, 8 feet (2.4 meters) above flood stage. It's the highest recording since 1997, when the river reached 64.7 feet (19.7 meters).

Cassady says rain totals varied between 1.5 and 2.5 inches overnight. She says while no rain is forecast until mid-week, tributaries feeding the Ohio will likely keep the river above flood stage throughout the week.

Flooding of smaller rivers and streams has caused road closings throughout central and southern Ohio.

Gov. John Kasich issued an emergency declaration Saturday to make National Guard soldiers available to help flooded communities if needed.

Copyright 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

  • More From wfmj.comHot ClicksMore>>

  • Billy Graham's body arrives at namesake library

    Billy Graham's body arrives at namesake library

    Sunday, February 25 2018 3:39 PM EST2018-02-25 20:39:00 GMT
    (AP Photo/Nell Redmond, File). FILE - In this Dec. 20, 2010 file photo, evangelist Billy Graham, 92, speaks during an interview at the Billy Graham Evangelistic Association headquarters in Charlotte, N.C. Graham, who died Wednesday, Feb. 21, 2018, at h...(AP Photo/Nell Redmond, File). FILE - In this Dec. 20, 2010 file photo, evangelist Billy Graham, 92, speaks during an interview at the Billy Graham Evangelistic Association headquarters in Charlotte, N.C. Graham, who died Wednesday, Feb. 21, 2018, at h...
    The Rev. Billy Graham's body will be brought to his hometown of Charlotte on Saturday as part of a procession expected to draw crowds of well-wishers.More >>
    The Rev. Billy Graham's body will be brought to his hometown of Charlotte on Saturday as part of a procession expected to draw crowds of well-wishers.More >>

  • Caller told FBI Florida shooting suspect 'going to explode'

    Caller told FBI Florida shooting suspect 'going to explode'

    Sunday, February 25 2018 1:41 PM EST2018-02-25 18:41:52 GMT
    (Mike Stocker/South Florida Sun-Sentinel via AP). Margarita Lasalle, a bookkeeper and Joellen Berman, a guidance data specialist, look at a memorial Friday, Feb. 23, 2018 as teachers and school administrators returned to Marjory Stoneman Douglas High S...(Mike Stocker/South Florida Sun-Sentinel via AP). Margarita Lasalle, a bookkeeper and Joellen Berman, a guidance data specialist, look at a memorial Friday, Feb. 23, 2018 as teachers and school administrators returned to Marjory Stoneman Douglas High S...
    A woman close the man charged with killing 17 people at a Florida high school warned the FBI he had rifles and said, "I know he is going to explode.".More >>
    A woman close the man charged with killing 17 people at a Florida high school warned the FBI he had rifles and said, "I know he is going to explode.".More >>

  • After years of dejection, proponents of gun laws see hope

    After years of dejection, proponents of gun laws see hope

    Sunday, February 25 2018 12:09 PM EST2018-02-25 17:09:14 GMT
    (Michael Laughlin/South Florida Sun-Sentinel via AP, File). FILE - This Feb. 21, 2018 file photo shows Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School student Cameron Kasky, left, asking a question to Sen. Marco Rubio during a CNN town hall meeting in Sunrise, Fl...(Michael Laughlin/South Florida Sun-Sentinel via AP, File). FILE - This Feb. 21, 2018 file photo shows Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School student Cameron Kasky, left, asking a question to Sen. Marco Rubio during a CNN town hall meeting in Sunrise, Fl...
    "Our kids have started a revolution:" Teens' activism after Florida school shooting has some hopeful for action on gun policy.More >>
    "Our kids have started a revolution:" Teens' activism after Florida school shooting has some hopeful for action on gun policy.More >>
    •   
Powered by Frankly
All content © Copyright 2000 - 2018 WFMJ. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy and Terms