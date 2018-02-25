Redistricting emerges as key ballot, legislative priority - WFMJ.com News weather sports for Youngstown-Warren Ohio

Redistricting emerges as key ballot, legislative priority

By DAVID A. LIEB
Associated Press

JEFFERSON CITY, Mo. (AP) - A significant number of states are responding to complaints about gerrymandering this year with proposals to change the way districts are drawn for Congress and state legislatures.

Since the start of this year, more than 60 bills dealing with redistricting criteria and methods have been introduced in at least 18 states.

The Ohio Legislature already has placed a redistricting measure on the May ballot. And citizen efforts are underway to get redistricting measures on the November ballot in a half-dozen other states, which would mark the greatest number of such initiatives in decades.

The proposals are part of a larger battle between the political parties to position themselves for the 2020 Census, when over 400 U.S. House districts and nearly 7,400 state legislative districts will be redrawn.

