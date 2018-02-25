Redistricting emerges as key ballot, legislative priority

By DAVID A. LIEB
Associated Press
JEFFERSON CITY, Mo. (AP) - A significant number of states are responding to complaints about gerrymandering this year with proposals to change the way districts are drawn for Congress and state legislatures.
Since the start of this year, more than 60 bills dealing with redistricting criteria and methods have been introduced in at least 18 states.
The Ohio Legislature already has placed a redistricting measure on the May ballot. And citizen efforts are underway to get redistricting measures on the November ballot in a half-dozen other states, which would mark the greatest number of such initiatives in decades.
The proposals are part of a larger battle between the political parties to position themselves for the 2020 Census, when over 400 U.S. House districts and nearly 7,400 state legislative districts will be redrawn.
Copyright 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.
Police have arrested and charged a Youngstown man who was allegedly standing inside the Community Kitchen holding a knife and screaming.More >>
Police have arrested and charged a Youngstown man who was allegedly standing inside the Community Kitchen holding a knife and screaming.More >>
The Rotary Club of Warren is hosting "Slice of the Valley" pizza challenge Sunday evening.More >>
The Rotary Club of Warren is hosting "Slice of the Valley" pizza challenge Sunday evening.More >>
Crews are actively working to restore power to hundreds of Ohio Edison customers on Sunday.More >>
Crews are actively working to restore power to hundreds of Ohio Edison customers on Sunday.More >>
The city of Warren announced on Saturday the Trumbull Plaza has been newly purchased by Rural King Supply.More >>
The city of Warren announced on Saturday the Trumbull Plaza has been newly purchased by Rural King Supply.More >>
The National Weather Service says heavy rains overnight have sent the swollen Ohio River at Cincinnati to its highest point in 20 years.More >>
The National Weather Service says heavy rains overnight have sent the swollen Ohio River at Cincinnati to its highest point in 20 years.More >>
Ohio's hunters and anglers will able to purchase new licenses this week.More >>
Ohio's hunters and anglers will able to purchase new licenses this week.More >>
Two men and a woman have been charged in the shooting death of a woman near Pittsburgh that authorities allege occurred during an attempted robbery.More >>
Two men and a woman have been charged in the shooting death of a woman near Pittsburgh that authorities allege occurred during an attempted robbery.More >>
Authorities say a 17-year-old boy has been arrested in the fatal shooting of a woman killed inside a southwest Ohio home from shots fired outside the residence.More >>
Authorities say a 17-year-old boy has been arrested in the fatal shooting of a woman killed inside a southwest Ohio home from shots fired outside the residence.More >>
Police say a McDonald's late-night manager who fired shots at a car in a Cleveland drive-thru line is wanted for felonious assault.More >>
Police say a McDonald's late-night manager who fired shots at a car in a Cleveland drive-thru line is wanted for felonious assault.More >>
An Ohio city plans to offer $5,000 to help pay down student loans of recent college graduates willing to move into its urban core.More >>
An Ohio city plans to offer $5,000 to help pay down student loans of recent college graduates willing to move into its urban core.More >>
Police say two men got into a fight inside a Walgreens in Ohio that ended with one man fatally shot.More >>
Police say two men got into a fight inside a Walgreens in Ohio that ended with one man fatally shot.More >>
Police say a McDonald's late-night manager who fired shots at a car in a Cleveland drive-thru line is wanted for felonious assault.More >>
Authorities say a McDonald's late-night manager who fired shots at a car in a Cleveland drive-thru line is facing assault charges.More >>
Police say a car fleeing officers struck and seriously injured a teen in Cleveland.More >>
Police say a car fleeing officers struck and seriously injured a teen in Cleveland.More >>
A Pennsylvania father who served a prison term for seriously injuring his infant son about 20 years ago is now charged with homicide because an autopsy determined the injuries caused the son's death in 2015.More >>
A Pennsylvania father who served a prison term for seriously injuring his infant son about 20 years ago is now charged with homicide because an autopsy determined the injuries caused the son's death in 2015.More >>
A fire that destroyed more than two dozen school buses has forced a Pennsylvania district to cancel classes.More >>
A fire that destroyed more than two dozen school buses has forced a Pennsylvania district to cancel classes.More >>