Trumbull Plaza newly purchased by Rural King Supply

The city of Warren announced on Saturday the Trumbull Plaza has been newly purchased by Rural King Supply.

Rural King Supply is a privately owned farm and home store. It started as a small store in Mattoon, IL and grew to over 100 stores in 13 states.

The company says the future of the plaza on Parkman Road is still being decided.

Company officials say they are optimistic about the new addition and are happy to be a part of the Warren community.

Mayor Doug Franklin said the investment on the city's west side, as well other recent economic development in Warren is the result of years of hard work and planning by his administration and other city officials.

"We couldn't be more excited about the decision by Rural King. This is confirmation that Warren is and will continue to be a great place to do business," said Mayor Franklin.