Youngstown man charged after pulling a knife at Community Kitchen

Police have arrested and charged a Youngstown man who was allegedly standing inside the Community Kitchen holding a knife and screaming.

Youngstown Police say 26-year-old Joshua Santiago was taken into custody early Saturday morning from the soup kitchen on Mahoning Avenue.

According to reports, when police arrived Santiago ran toward the doors where the police were at. Officials say they yelled through the glass "Santiago drop the knife", at which time he threw it at the wall in front of him.

Police say about 30 people were inside the eating area during the time of the incident.

The manager of the kitchen told police this was the second time Santiago caused a "disturbance" at the kitchen that day. Police reports state, Santiago was asked to leave the first time and then he came back.

In the police report, the manager says he asked Santiago to leave a second time and he become extremely irate.

Police say Santiago then pulled a six-inch steak knife from his waste band and said he wasn't leaving.

According to the report, Saturday's incident started because Santiago was "mislead" by a friend. It does not go into great detail.

Police say Santiago is permanently banned from the Community Kitchen.