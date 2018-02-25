Plenty of sunshine to start the workweek!

After a rainy weekend, Monday will feature lots of sunshine! Despite the sunny conditions, the morning will start off around freezing, by the afternoon, however, temperatures will warm to around 50.

The sunshine will stick around until Wednesday. By Wednesday evening the chance for a few showers will return to the Valley with rain likely on Thursday and a possibility of a wintry mix on Friday.

Temperatures will be fairly mild during the first part of the week with high temperatures reaching the 50's and lows in the 30's and 40's.