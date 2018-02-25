Suzie's Dogs and Drafts pays it forward to the Rescue Mission

Paying it forward "dog for dog".

Suzie's Dogs and Drafts in Youngstown is now helping the Rescue Mission.

They kicked off the effort Sunday at the downtown Suzie's location.

Suzie's added a "Pay it Forward" option on their menu.

If you buy a $4 hot dog, Suzie's will donate $4 to the Rescue Mission.

This is all in memory of 45 year old, Colin Brown, who was shot and killed at a bar on South Avenue in November.

"He has always been about pay it forward," stated Brown's sister, April Brown. "He has always done good things for so many people. He just wants people to smile and to laugh. And he wanted to help people".

Representatives from the Rescue Mission of the Mahoning Valley were at the event.

Suzie's Dogs and Drafts will provide meals and serve those at the Rescue Mission the 2nd Wednesday of each month this year.

"It's heartwarming, it just amazes me how much the community does for us and this is a great turn out," stated Rescue Mission Ambassador, Crystal Eckman.

If you select the Pay it Forward Dog, you will be asked to write an encouraging note that will go to those at the Rescue Mission.