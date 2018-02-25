Suzie's Dogs and Drafts pays it forward to the Rescue Mission - WFMJ.com News weather sports for Youngstown-Warren Ohio

Suzie's Dogs and Drafts pays it forward to the Rescue Mission

Posted: Updated:
By Caroline Collins, Weekend Anchor/Multi Media Journalist
Connect
YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio -

Paying it forward "dog for dog".

Suzie's Dogs and Drafts in Youngstown is now helping the Rescue Mission.

They kicked off the effort Sunday at the downtown Suzie's location.

Suzie's added a "Pay it Forward" option on their menu.

If you buy a $4 hot dog, Suzie's will donate $4 to the Rescue Mission.

This is all in memory of 45 year old, Colin Brown, who was shot and killed at a bar on South Avenue in November.

"He has always been about pay it forward," stated Brown's sister, April Brown.  "He has always done good things for so many people. He just wants people to smile and to laugh. And he wanted to help people".

Representatives from the Rescue Mission of the Mahoning Valley were at the event.

Suzie's Dogs and Drafts will provide meals and serve those at the Rescue Mission the 2nd Wednesday of each month this year.

"It's heartwarming, it just amazes me how much the community does for us and this is a great turn out," stated Rescue Mission Ambassador, Crystal Eckman.

If you select the Pay it Forward Dog, you will be asked to write an encouraging note that will go to those at the Rescue Mission.

  • More From wfmj.comHot ClicksMore>>

  • Billy Graham mourned as body taken to his namesake library

    Billy Graham mourned as body taken to his namesake library

    Sunday, February 25 2018 10:39 PM EST2018-02-26 03:39:44 GMT
    (AP Photo/Nell Redmond, File). FILE - In this Dec. 20, 2010 file photo, evangelist Billy Graham, 92, speaks during an interview at the Billy Graham Evangelistic Association headquarters in Charlotte, N.C. Graham, who died Wednesday, Feb. 21, 2018, at h...(AP Photo/Nell Redmond, File). FILE - In this Dec. 20, 2010 file photo, evangelist Billy Graham, 92, speaks during an interview at the Billy Graham Evangelistic Association headquarters in Charlotte, N.C. Graham, who died Wednesday, Feb. 21, 2018, at h...
    The Rev. Billy Graham's body will be brought to his hometown of Charlotte on Saturday as part of a procession expected to draw crowds of well-wishers.More >>
    The Rev. Billy Graham's body will be brought to his hometown of Charlotte on Saturday as part of a procession expected to draw crowds of well-wishers.More >>

  • Caller told FBI Florida shooting suspect 'going to explode'

    Caller told FBI Florida shooting suspect 'going to explode'

    Sunday, February 25 2018 1:41 PM EST2018-02-25 18:41:52 GMT
    (Mike Stocker/South Florida Sun-Sentinel via AP). Margarita Lasalle, a bookkeeper and Joellen Berman, a guidance data specialist, look at a memorial Friday, Feb. 23, 2018 as teachers and school administrators returned to Marjory Stoneman Douglas High S...(Mike Stocker/South Florida Sun-Sentinel via AP). Margarita Lasalle, a bookkeeper and Joellen Berman, a guidance data specialist, look at a memorial Friday, Feb. 23, 2018 as teachers and school administrators returned to Marjory Stoneman Douglas High S...
    A woman close the man charged with killing 17 people at a Florida high school warned the FBI he had rifles and said, "I know he is going to explode.".More >>
    A woman close the man charged with killing 17 people at a Florida high school warned the FBI he had rifles and said, "I know he is going to explode.".More >>

  • After years of dejection, proponents of gun laws see hope

    After years of dejection, proponents of gun laws see hope

    Sunday, February 25 2018 12:09 PM EST2018-02-25 17:09:14 GMT
    (Michael Laughlin/South Florida Sun-Sentinel via AP, File). FILE - This Feb. 21, 2018 file photo shows Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School student Cameron Kasky, left, asking a question to Sen. Marco Rubio during a CNN town hall meeting in Sunrise, Fl...(Michael Laughlin/South Florida Sun-Sentinel via AP, File). FILE - This Feb. 21, 2018 file photo shows Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School student Cameron Kasky, left, asking a question to Sen. Marco Rubio during a CNN town hall meeting in Sunrise, Fl...
    "Our kids have started a revolution:" Teens' activism after Florida school shooting has some hopeful for action on gun policy.More >>
    "Our kids have started a revolution:" Teens' activism after Florida school shooting has some hopeful for action on gun policy.More >>
    •   
Powered by Frankly
All content © Copyright 2000 - 2018 WFMJ. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy and Terms