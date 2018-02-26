Police think same suspect robbed two Youngstown businesses

Youngstown police are trying to find out who robbed two businesses late Sunday.

The cashier at the Dollar General store on Oak Street told officers that a masked man demanded all the money in the cash drawer at around 8 pm.

Although the cashier said she didn't see a weapon, she says the robber reached toward the waistband of his pants as if he had a gun.

After the woman turned over $224, she said the man ran out the store.

Police searched the area but didn't find the suspect.

According to a report, police believe the suspect is the same man who robbed a Walgreen's drug store in the city earlier that afternoon.

The report does not list the location of the Walgreen's.