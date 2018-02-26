Police: Grove City man hid camera in women's rest room

State Police have charged a Grove City man who they say hid a camera inside the women's bathroom at a local gas station.

Police say 23-year-old Kyle Leppert put a battery operated digital camera inside the bathroom at the Kwik Fill Red Apple Store on Leesburg Grove City Road near the Grove City Premium Outlets early Sunday.

Investigators believe Leppert was trying to record video of unsuspecting women using the bathroom.

Leppert is charged with attempting to commit invasion of privacy.