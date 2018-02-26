Sebring woman no longer charged with raping woman

Authorities have dropped charges against the second suspect charged with allegedly raping a woman in Sebring.

The Mahoning County Grand Jury has decided not to indict 45-year-old Chrystal Clark, who along with her boyfriend, 45-year-old William Tryon were both accused of sexually assaulting a woman last February at the West Texas Avenue home that Clark and Tryon shared.

The criminal complaint against the two said the victim was intoxicated at the time and did not report the incident to police until July.

The decision from the grand jury came out one month-and-a-half after Tryon's body was found hanging from the bedding inside his Mahoning County jail cell in December.

The grand jury report issued in mid-February included a “no bill” for Clark, meaning the panel did not have enough evidence to proceed with the case against her.