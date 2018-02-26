21 News weather anchor Jess Briganti moving to New York - WFMJ.com News weather sports for Youngstown-Warren Ohio

21 News weather anchor Jess Briganti moving to New York

Posted: Updated:
By Mike Gauntner, Online Content Manager
YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio -

A familiar face on 21 News is moving on to a new job.

Saying “I'm going to leave a team I love”, Reporter and Weather Anchor Jess Briganti announced Monday on WFMJ Today that she is leaving the Valley for a meteorology job at a TV station in Albany, New York.

The Poland, Ohio native called the move “bittersweet” as co-anchors Mike Case and Christa Lamendola say that Jess will still be on the show through Wednesday.

Briganti, who has a B.A in Applied Communication from Kent State University, said she will begin her new job in March.

Jess has been a ray of sunshine for those of us who work with her and for those watching WFMJ Today on weekday mornings and 21 News Midday.

We all wish her luck as she undertakes this new opportunity.

