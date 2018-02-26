H.S. basketball scores 2/24/18 - WFMJ.com News weather sports for Youngstown-Warren Ohio

H.S. basketball scores 2/24/18

Posted: Updated:

Girls’ Tournament 

Conneaut 27 Newton Falls 51

Canton Central Catholic 44 South Range 48

Crestview 40 Brookfield 66

United 34 Salem 60

Mineral Ridge 12 Columbiana 66

Southern 23 Jackson Milton 54

Liberty 54 Valley Christian 62

Lisbon 49 McDonald 44

Lordstown 50 Western Reserve 64

Seneca 46 Lakeview, Pa. 30

Sharpsville 53 Northeast 42

Hickory 49 Meadville 15

Saegertown 21 Reynolds 38

Greenville 72 Sharon 44

Powered by Frankly
All content © Copyright 2000 - 2018 WFMJ. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy and Terms