Cleveland St. slips past Youngstown St. 99-94 in double OT

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (AP) - Bobby Word sank seven 3-pointers and finished with 25 points, Stefan Kenic chipped in 17 points, including a 3-pointer to force a second overtime period, and Cleveland State slipped past Youngstown State for 99-94 win in double OT on Saturday night.

Kenic made a jumper 10 seconds into the second extra period to put Cleveland State (9-22, 6-12 Horizon League) up 89-87 and the Vikings never trailed again as Youngstown State (8-23, 6-12) twice tied it down the stretch. Jamarcus Hairston's layup with 2:06 remaining broke a 91-91 tie to put Cleveland State on top for good and the Vikings clinched it from the free-throw line.

Word was 9 for 13 from the field, missing just two of his 3-point shots. Tyree Appleby added 12 points, including a layup at the end of regulation to force the first overtime, and Kasheem Thomas and Kenny Carpenter had 10 points apiece for Cleveland State, which shot 57 percent from the field, including 11 for 17 from long range.

Both teams combined for five 3-pointers in the first overtime period, including Kenic's long ball with seven seconds left to force a second extra period.

Jaylen Benton scored 21 points and Cameron Morse had 20 points to lead four Youngstown State players in double figures.

