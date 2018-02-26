Police: MS patient robbed, sexually assaulted in Warren

A Warren man who sufferers from Multiple Sclerosis told police he was sexually assaulted and robbed by his roommate.

The 44-year-old Ohio Ave. NW man told officers that he woke up on Friday to find his roommate performing a sex act on him.

The victim was unable to give more information due to his medical condition, but a relative who spoke with police said the victim was weak an unable to force the suspect off of him.

The relative said that the victim repeatedly asked the roommate to stop and began to cry as the suspect continued to perform the sex act.

According to the police report, the roommate moved out, taking the victim's television, pocket watch collection, precious stones, DVD's and a tattoo machine.

Detectives are still investigating. No charges have yet been filed.