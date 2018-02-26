YSU women finish tied for 4th; enter Motor City Madness as 5th seed

Fresh off its best February in 20 years, the Youngstown State women's basketball team will enter next week's Little Caesars Horizon League Tournament as the fifth seed. The Penguins will play fourth-seeded Milwaukee on Sunday, March 4, at 2:30 p.m. in the quarterfinals of the 10-team tournament.

Youngstown State won nine of its last 11 games of the regular season to turn a 2-5 start to conference play into an 11-7 finish. The Penguins tied their program record for Horizon League wins and earned a bye into the quarterfinals.

The Penguins and Panthers split their two regular-season meetings, and both games were decided by a point. Milwaukee won 62-61 at the buzzer on Jan. 13 in Milwaukee, and YSU won 86-85 in overtime in Youngstown on Feb. 15. YSU, Milwaukee and Cleveland State finished with identical 11-7 marks in league play.

Green Bay is the tournament's top seed, and it was followed by Horizon League newcomer IUPUI as the No. 2 seed. Wright State won two road games in the final week to climb to the third seed, and Milwaukee is the fourth by virtue of winning a three-way tiebreaker. YSU won a head-to-head tiebreaker with Cleveland State to decide the fifth and sixth seeds, and the bottom four seeds are Oakland, Northern Kentucky, Detroit Mercy and UIC.

For ticket information and complete tournament coverage, fans should go to HorizonLeaugue.com.

Source: Youngstown State University