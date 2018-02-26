Ohio company recalls pet treats over Salmonella concern

An Ohio pet food manufacturer is recalling some of its pet treats due to a Salmonella concern.

TruPet of Milford, Ohio says it is recalling some Treat Me Crunchy Beef Delight, 2.5oz Pet treats because the products have the potential to be contaminated with Salmonella, according to the company.

The recall was issued following the Michigan Department of Agriculture’s collection of a retail sample from a single batch which tested positive.

No illnesses have been reported to date according to the company.

The treats can be identified by the lot number 20190514 13753.

The product was sold online through Chewy.com and TruDog.com.

TruPet says no products other products are being recalled.

Salmonella can affect animals eating the products and there is a risk to humans from handling contaminated pet products, especially if they have not thoroughly washed their hands after having contact with the products or any surfaces exposed to these products.

Healthy people infected with Salmonella should monitor themselves for some or all of the following symptoms: nausea, vomiting, diarrhea or bloody diarrhea, abdominal cramping and fever. Rarely, Salmonella can result in more serious ailments, including arterial infections, endocarditis, arthritis, muscle pain, eye irritation, and urinary tract symptoms.

People exhibiting these signs after having contact with this product should contact their healthcare providers.

Pets with Salmonella infections may be lethargic and have diarrhea or bloody diarrhea, fever, and vomiting.

Some pets will have only decreased appetite, fever, and abdominal pain. Infected but otherwise healthy pets can be carriers and infect other animals or humans.

If your pet has eaten the recalled product and has these symptoms, the company suggests that you contact your veterinarian.

Anyone who has purchased the recalled treats is being urged to return affected product to the place of purchase for a refund.

Consumers with questions may call the company at 800-476-8808 for additional information.