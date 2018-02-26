Report: 'Kill club' note prompted Friday's Austintown school loc - WFMJ.com News weather sports for Youngstown-Warren Ohio

Report details arrests at school

Report: 'Kill club' note prompted Friday's Austintown school lockdown

By Mike Gauntner, Online Content Manager
Frank Catello (L) Mark Butcher (R) Frank Catello (L) Mark Butcher (R)
AUSTINTOWN TWP., Ohio -

Authorities have released new information about the threats that prompted the lockdowns at Austintown Intermediate School on Friday.

According to a police report, school officials found a handwritten note inside the desk of a fourth-grade classroom.

The note was titled “to kill club” and listed four first names. A picture of a handgun was drawn on the note with the words “must die”.

A “one call” was sent out to parents of students.

While police were at the school discussing the first note, a second note was found in a desk in a third-grade classroom.

The police report did not disclose the nature of the second note.

That's when officials put a “soft lockdown” in place at AIS, meaning teachers would stay in class with students and no one would be allowed in the hallways.

As more police arrived, another “one call” was sent to parents which school officials was meant to explain why students were not being released.

According to police, parents began arriving at the school in droves and the phones were constantly ringing with calls from parents wanting to know what was going on.

Police say that's when 36-year-old Frank Catello entered the school's front foyer and screamed, “I want my daughter. I want to know what is going on right now.”

As other people arriving in the foyer, police said the decision was made to lift the lockdown so some students could be released to their parents.

The report says Catello continued demanding to know what was going on and was stamping his feet, at one point turning to the crowd of parents telling them that the officer didn't care about his daughter's safety “just like the officer in Florida”.

The comment was in apparent reference to reports that the deputy who was on duty at the Florida high school where 17 people were massacred stayed outside the building for about four minutes without going in.

The officer at Austintown Intermediate School says he told Catello that his daughter was safe and would be reunited with him shortly.

Police say they arrested Catello after he allegedly tried to incite the group of parents into “further concern and terror”.

As Catello was being escorted out the building in handcuffs, police also arrested 20-year-old Mark Butcher at the school after they say he attempted to force his way into the main lobby, looking to pick up his brother.

An officer says Butcher threatened him and tried to push his way past him.

As police escorted Butcher outside, they say he was arrested after he continued making threats.

Butcher was booked into the Mahoning County jail on charges of inducing panic, resisting and menacing.

Frank Catello, 36, who has been charged with misconduct at an emergency, was scheduled to appear in Austintown court along with Butcher Monday afternoon to answer the charges.

