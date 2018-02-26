Rock legends John Fogerty & ZZ Top to play at Covelli Centre - WFMJ.com News weather sports for Youngstown-Warren Ohio

Rock legends John Fogerty & ZZ Top to play at Covelli Centre

Posted: Updated:
By Cristen Manion, Multi Media Producer
Connect
YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio -

Two legendary rock musicians are teaming up for a cross-country tour called the "Blues and Bayous Tour".  

Monday morning the Covelli Centre announced that they will host a tour featuring John Fogerty and ZZ Top in June. 

In a release, Covelli said that tickets will go on sale starting Friday, March 9 at 10 a.m. Presale tickets will become available on Thursday, March 8th at 10:00 a.m. with Password "COVELLI".  

As co-founder of Creedence Clearwater Revival, Fogerty's career spans 50 years and he is hailed as one of the most influential musicians in rock history.

As the writer, singer and producer of numerous classic hits including "Born on the Bayou", "Green River", "Proud Mary", and "Bad Moon Rising", Fogerty has been honored as one of the 100 Greatest Guitarists, 100 Greatest Songwriters, and 100 Greatest Singers by Rolling Stone. 

Earning induction to the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame, Songwriters Hall of Fame, and Baseball Hall of Fame, Fogerty is also a New York Times best-selling author for his memoir, Fortunate Son: My Life, My Music.

ZZ Top, meanwhile, holds the distinction of being one of the longest running bands with the original line-up. Billy F Gibbons, Dusty Hill, and Frank Beard reflect their Texas roots in everything with their non-stop rock and blues, resulting in over 50 million albums sold worldwide.

The band was inducted into the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame by Keith Richards calling the band's relationship to the blues, "the heart of the matter."

Of the pairing, Fogerty said, "ZZ Top is one of my favorite bands, and Billy F Gibbons is one of my all-time favorite guitarists. Riffs, blues, and bayous... bucket list!"

ZZ Top's Billy F. Gibbons commented, "John Fogerty along with ZZ Top have been followers of blues and rock since the beginning and we're looking forward to rippin' it up together this spring. We've got a great show lined up for ya'!"

More information about artist pre-sales can be found by visiting: https://www.johnfogerty.com/ and http://www.zztop.com/
 

  • More From wfmj.comHot ClicksMore>>

  • Billy Graham mourned as body taken to his namesake library

    Billy Graham mourned as body taken to his namesake library

    Sunday, February 25 2018 10:39 PM EST2018-02-26 03:39:44 GMT
    (AP Photo/Nell Redmond, File). FILE - In this Dec. 20, 2010 file photo, evangelist Billy Graham, 92, speaks during an interview at the Billy Graham Evangelistic Association headquarters in Charlotte, N.C. Graham, who died Wednesday, Feb. 21, 2018, at h...(AP Photo/Nell Redmond, File). FILE - In this Dec. 20, 2010 file photo, evangelist Billy Graham, 92, speaks during an interview at the Billy Graham Evangelistic Association headquarters in Charlotte, N.C. Graham, who died Wednesday, Feb. 21, 2018, at h...
    The Rev. Billy Graham's body will be brought to his hometown of Charlotte on Saturday as part of a procession expected to draw crowds of well-wishers.More >>
    The Rev. Billy Graham's body will be brought to his hometown of Charlotte on Saturday as part of a procession expected to draw crowds of well-wishers.More >>

  • Caller told FBI Florida shooting suspect 'going to explode'

    Caller told FBI Florida shooting suspect 'going to explode'

    Sunday, February 25 2018 1:41 PM EST2018-02-25 18:41:52 GMT
    (Mike Stocker/South Florida Sun-Sentinel via AP). Margarita Lasalle, a bookkeeper and Joellen Berman, a guidance data specialist, look at a memorial Friday, Feb. 23, 2018 as teachers and school administrators returned to Marjory Stoneman Douglas High S...(Mike Stocker/South Florida Sun-Sentinel via AP). Margarita Lasalle, a bookkeeper and Joellen Berman, a guidance data specialist, look at a memorial Friday, Feb. 23, 2018 as teachers and school administrators returned to Marjory Stoneman Douglas High S...
    A woman close the man charged with killing 17 people at a Florida high school warned the FBI he had rifles and said, "I know he is going to explode.".More >>
    A woman close the man charged with killing 17 people at a Florida high school warned the FBI he had rifles and said, "I know he is going to explode.".More >>

  • After years of dejection, proponents of gun laws see hope

    After years of dejection, proponents of gun laws see hope

    Sunday, February 25 2018 12:09 PM EST2018-02-25 17:09:14 GMT
    (Michael Laughlin/South Florida Sun-Sentinel via AP, File). FILE - This Feb. 21, 2018 file photo shows Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School student Cameron Kasky, left, asking a question to Sen. Marco Rubio during a CNN town hall meeting in Sunrise, Fl...(Michael Laughlin/South Florida Sun-Sentinel via AP, File). FILE - This Feb. 21, 2018 file photo shows Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School student Cameron Kasky, left, asking a question to Sen. Marco Rubio during a CNN town hall meeting in Sunrise, Fl...
    "Our kids have started a revolution:" Teens' activism after Florida school shooting has some hopeful for action on gun policy.More >>
    "Our kids have started a revolution:" Teens' activism after Florida school shooting has some hopeful for action on gun policy.More >>
    •   
Powered by Frankly
All content © Copyright 2000 - 2018 WFMJ. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy and Terms