Columbiana woman gets 15 to life in murder case

A Columbiana woman has been ordered to spend at least 15 years behind bars after pleading guilty to murder.

Alicia Rogenski pleaded guilty in October to charges of murder and robbery.

Rogenski was accused, along with 48-year-old Terry Brown, for the shooting death of Scottie Johnson last March at the home he shared with Brown.

The sheriff's department became involved in the case when friends of Johnson reported that they had not seen him for a couple of days.

After Brown allowed deputies into his home, they spotted what appeared to be blood on the floor.

Johnson's body was found in a trash pile next to the home.

Last month, a judge ruled that Brown could not withdraw his guilty plea. A sentencing date for Brown has been set for March 1st.